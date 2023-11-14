Former British Prime Minister David Cameron returned to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, as the new Chancellor, after seven years away from politics.after leaving his position after the Brexit referendum, in which he defended remaining in the European Union.

(Also read: European Commission recommends starting negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU).

The nomination as head of diplomacy of the leader of the conservative government from 2010 to 2016 was the big surprise of the reshuffle announced on Monday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to try to confront Laborwho clearly lead the polls, ahead of next year’s elections.

Cameron’s nomination came after the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, who had challenged Sunak’s authority and whose position was taken by James Cleverly, who left the Foreign Affairs portfolio to Cameron.

The new prime minister in his first appearance before Parliament. See also Burkina Faso: Attackers kill 50 civilians

When gathering his new team in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak stressed that it is “a strong and united group”, expressing his “warm welcome to those attending his first cabinet meeting, as well as those for whom it is not the first time”, in reference to his new foreign minister.

In power for almost 14 years, the Conservatives are far behind in the polls, according to a survey published on Tuesday by the Savanta institute, which places the Labor Party with an advantage of 18 percentage points.

(We recommend: NGO asks the EU to extend arms embargo on Venezuela for fear of human rights violations).

The return of David Cameron offers an image of seriousness and experience in a period of conflict, in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.

Furthermore, it relegates to the background the controversial statements of Suella Braverman, from the wing most conservative of the party, on immigration and the massive pro-Palestinian marches that took place in London.

But a division of opinion also appeared in the conservative party around the figure of a man who caused Brexit.by promoting the referendum on remaining in the European Union, despite the fact that he defended staying.

(You may be interested: European Union wants to ban ‘cocaine’ from social networks: ‘infinite scroll’).

Cameron embodied the austerity imposed on public services in the 2010s.

Some figures from the most conservative wing of the party They have already shown their discontent with his appointment.

AFP