The return to the political scene of David Cameronone of the most influential former British prime ministers of recent times, this week shook the establishment of the parliamentary system of the United Kingdom and could be a factor that tips the balance in the general elections scheduled for 2024.

This eventual electoral calculation would have been the driving force behind the latest castlings in the government of Rishi Sunak who, cornered by the pressures within his own Conservative partyappealed for a move rarely seen in British politics: incorporating into its council of ministers as foreign secretary a figure like Cameron, a former prime minister who has retired from politics since 2016.

His appointment was defended by Sunak, who claimed that he is a uniting factor for his party. But, in contrast, this move is seen by other sectors as a risky measure that could cost the conservative group, in power since 2010, a resounding defeat in the 2024 elections, whose predictions already speak of a triumphant return to power. opposition Labor party.

The pretext for the ministerial shakeup was the dismissal of the former Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman, the emblematic letter of the hardline Tories (as they usually call the Conservatives). She, from that portfolio, ignited the phlegm after writing an opinion column in which she criticized the London police for allowing a pro-Palestinian march. Amid criticism, Sunak dismissed Braverman and took his position at the Home Office James Cleverlywho left the Foreign Affairs portfolio to Cameron.

Now, the uncertainty is about what electoral influence Cameron’s retreading may have after seven years away from British politics after leaving power pushed by his failed attempt to prevent the British exit from the European Union (Brexit) during the 2016 referendum. .

With Cameron now in the coveted position of head of British diplomacy, there is also the question of how he will handle himself in the new international scenario where there are two open war confrontations: one in Ukraine and another in Middle East between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas. The truth is that many in the United Kingdom hailed his experience and negotiating skills as a dignitary, which made it easier for him to approach China when the president Xi Jinping came to power.

However, doubts arise within British power circles about Parliament’s ability to supervise Cameron’s actions. This is because the British parliamentary system traditionally establishes as a rule that government officials must be elected as members of the House of Commons (Lower House) and are exposed to questioning. Something that Cameron, who is not even a parliamentarian and had to be named ‘lord for life’ to be able to enter the upper house, is exempt from.

What does David Cameron’s return mean?

Cameron is the third former prime minister to become foreign secretary since 1900 after Arthur Balfour and Alec Douglas-Homeand the third cabinet minister in recent decades to serve from the House of Lords (Upper House).

Cameron “was desperate to return to the government having failed to find a role that satisfied him outside of politics,” according to revelations made by his allies to the prestigious newspaper. Guardian.

Since leaving Downing Street, the seat of government, Cameron has worked as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK and as a professor at New York University in Abu Dhabi. He also, and more controversially, as an advisor to Greensill Capital, a failed British financial services company.

However, Cameron has an extensive resume. The Oxford-educated former PR executive led the Conservatives back to power in 2010 after 13 years in opposition. He led the United Kingdom for six years and came to power at the hands of an uneasy coalition for the Liberal Democrats.

At that time the tenant of number 10 Downing Street was 43 years old and had become one of the youngest prime ministers in British history. His jovial and charismatic style earned him comparisons with former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair.

He spoke of ‘compassionate conservatism’ in trying to steer the Tories towards more centrist positions in a bid to increase the Conservatives’ popularity. “He had an attitude similar to that of the Labor and neoliberal Blair,” recalls veteran journalist Christopher Field, who witnessed both governments as a commentator for the political magazine The Spectator.

Among the endorsements that could have served him in his management as head of the British diplomacy are the policy he developed internationally in the post-Iraq era that addressed the new challenges of the Arab Spring, as well as a more aggressive Russia, while guaranteeing for the UK to play a full role in the global fight against the armed movement of the Islamic State (Isis). He worked to ensure that his country built a strong partnership with India and became China’s preferred partner in the West. Throughout, he defended the special relationship with the United States, working closely with then-President Barack Obama.

Fall and renewal

But, of all this, he is remembered for two decisions made in his government that continue to have an impact today on the political, social and economic agenda of the British: his harsh austerity economy and his fateful decision to hold the Brexit vote.

His critics accuse him of driving millions of Britons into poverty with his deep cuts to welfare and other public spending on healthcare and education after the 2008 global economic crisis.

They also accuse him of having misread politics and holding the referendum on EU membership in an attempt to placate rebellious Conservatives and alienate the right-wing Independence Party from the United Kingdom. That move earned him losing his position as prime minister. Cameron’s side, in favor of remaining in the EU, was defeated obtaining 48 percent of the votes compared to 52 percent of the side that called for leaving.

With his Conservative leadership in tatters, Cameron retreated to his luxurious £25,000 shed from which he wrote his memoirs. That book was praised by his critics for the honesty with which he wrote about the mistakes he had made in Brexit. However, the book sold poorly, accounting for only a fifth of the sales of his autobiography. Tony Blair during his first year.

In addition to his writing and his work for Alzheimer’s Research, Cameron became chairman of the board of patrons of the National Citizens Service, an organization he had created while in office as prime minister to embody his idea of ​​the “great society”.

In February 2020, he rejected an approach from his political enemy Boris Johnson to lead the UK’s preparation for the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

In recent years, he became embroiled in a scandal known as the ‘Greensill’, where it was revealed that he pressured officials to secure emergency loans for the financial company. Besides, Cameron has been criticized for possible conflicts of interest and his relationship with the Chinese State for his role in an investment fund between Beijing and London.

With this history, observers already predict that, in one way or another, Cameron’s return to the political scene can change the cards on the British and even international political board in the coming years.

Now, as Chancellor, Sunak hopes the move to bring Cameron onto the political scene after seven years will help a struggling Conservative Party with polls putting them 18 percentage points behind the Labor Party for the 2024 elections.

