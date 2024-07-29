Er ist auf unauffällige Art stilsicher wie immer, nachdenklich und lustig zugleich. Mit seinen 72 Jahren kurvt er auf einem weißen Laufrad durch die Stadt, für längere Strecken, etwa nach Queens oder Brooklyn, nimmt er sein blau-graues E-Bike mit dem dazu farblich passenden Helm. Schon vor 15 Jahren hat er ein Buch veröffentlicht, „Die Fahrrad-Tagebücher“, in dem er verriet, dass er bereits seit den Achtzigerjahren New York mit dem Fahrrad erkundet hat und auf seinen Tourneen immer ein Klappfahrrad dabeihatte. Das sei besser für die Umwelt, eine angenehme sportliche Betätigung und ein perfekter Weg, neue Städte zu erkunden.

David Byrne, der umtriebige Mensch

Byrne ist eine besondere Art Popstar, weil er nicht wirklich einer ist, zumindest nicht im klassischen Sinne: Er hat mit den Talking Heads zwar die Lieblingsband des Kunstbetriebes mitgegründet und 1987 einen Oscar für die beste Originalfilmmusik für das Epos „Der letzte Kaiser“ gewonnen, aber das ist nur eine Seite seines Schaffens, er ist auch ein Bestsellerautor („How Music Works“) und ein hochgelobter bildender Künstler. 2010 gab er einen TED-Talk über den Einfluss von Musik auf Architektur, mit Fat Boy Slim schrieb er das Musical „Here Lies Love“, für einen Konzertfilm mit Regisseur Spike Lee schrieb er das Drehbuch. Und vieles mehr …

David Byrne ist lange nicht mehr so introvertiert wie früher, als er sich als jemand beschrieb, der auch als Autist bezeichnet werden könnte. Seine Sozialphobie hat er überwunden, und zwar so sehr, dass seine Freunde ihn regelmäßig daran erinnern müssen, dass er nicht jeden Menschen, der ihm wo auch immer begegnet, begrüßen muss. Derzeit, so erzählt er, arbeitet er an einem neuen Buch über „Schlafende Schönheiten“, das er im Laufe der nächsten zwölf Monate fertig schreiben möchte: „Darin geht es um Menschen und Sachen, die vergessen und dann wiederentdeckt worden sind. Etwa um einen Maler wie Botticelli, der für ein paar Hundert Jahre nicht mehr beachtet wurde. Dieser Stoff verlangt eine Menge Recherche und Faktenprüfungen.“ Er scheint ein sehr umtriebiger, beschäftigter Mensch zu sein. „Ja“, sagt er grinsend, „das bin ich.“

Because his own addiction to bad news depressed him, he created his own medium Emiliano Granado/Redux/laif

But our conversation will mainly be about “Reasons to be Cheerful”, his online magazine, which is named after a song by Ian Dury and the Blockheads from 1979. Eight years ago, in 2016, Byrne started collecting positive news to counteract his morning routine and addiction to clicking through the worst news: “I put these positive, uplifting messages in a special folder; it had a kind of therapeutic function for me!” From 2017 onwards, he then gave lectures on the need to find and highlight exactly this kind of news. It took less than a year before he knew that he should continue this search in a more consistent and organized way, so he founded the online magazine “Reasons to be Cheerful”. To this day, it is an independent magazine that stays afloat through donations, grants and sponsorship.

Byrne supports constructive journalism

The stories are divided into a dozen categories, including “Climate and Environment”. Byrne wants to counteract what he sees as the omnipresent mood of doom with something constructive. A few years ago he attended a climate conference with environmental journalists and was shocked by the constant talk of disaster:

“Of course everything that was said there was very likely and true, but the way these people describe the world leaves you totally paralyzed. All you can think is: none of this makes sense, we’re lost. “Reasons to be Cheerful”, on the other hand, shows people who want to change things and inspire – to fight against precisely this paralysis.”

The stories radiate optimism in the context of the identified problems and entice readers with headlines such as: “The return of the rainforest in West Bengal” or “Galapagos is becoming green again”, “How to turn garbage into charcoal in Uganda” and “How South Africa’s elephants are recovering”. Reading these reports makes readers feel less helpless and alone, they radiate optimism and encouragement. These are news stories that often have a hard time in the regular media in the daily battle for attention and click numbers.

“Now everyone has their own truth”

“Unfortunately, we seem to prefer to turn to things that scare us and seem threatening. This may be a deep-seated reflex: your chance of survival is probably better if you think the shadow in the jungle is a tiger rather than someone bringing you presents. Even if you are wrong, you will probably live longer with this basic attitude. And the headlines and algorithms, especially on social media, serve exactly this instinct.”

Byrne laughs almost in disbelief as he recalls this reality. He does not expect any improvement in the future: “The post-factual world exists thanks to the Internet and social media. Now everyone has their own truth and believes they have the right to this one truth of their own. Many people distrust real experts and anyone who dares to question the truth they have found themselves. The perception of reality has become atomized, each individual lives in their own little truth and world. How could this have happened? It is all very frightening, yes – and with artificial intelligence this development will accelerate even more.”

He is not only a musician and visual artist, but also an author Emiliano Granado / Redux / laif

The good news for him is that “Reasons to be Cheerful” is doing very well, which means there is a lot of interest in information that does not fuel sensationalism or doomsday: “We are self-sustaining, which is really amazing. We have now even entered the race with the draft of a TV series in which the articles would be presented in short, ten-minute segments. That is very ambitious, because our stories come from all corners of the world, so I couldn’t always be the reporter, we needed competent people on site. That is definitely the dream. Let’s see how far we get with our pitch.”

But of course there is also the former rock star David Byrne, who has only half-retired as such. “Stop Making Sense” was re-released last year in high 4K quality, and a planned tribute album will include songs by Lorde and Miley Cyrus. But Byrne is not content with old fame, he wants to continue creating new works – such as the aforementioned book “Sleeping Beauties” – and use his name for things that are important to him, even if he is a little embarrassed by this approach: “If you emphasize my presence and my name too much, it seems like an egomaniacal vanity project. But if we leave that out completely, we are wasting attention potential, that’s a very fine line to draw. I’m actually not the type of person who begs to be the center of attention.”

Famous suit: David Byrne in “Stop Making Sense”, the legendary Talking Heads concert film from 1984 (directed by Jonathan Demme) Cinecom Pictures / Everett Collection / Picture Alliance

Byrne also tries to find solutions to climate problems in everyday life. “Our tour bus runs on used cooking oil, so it always smells a bit like chips. Sometimes I have to fly, but I at least refuse to use private planes. When I was in LA recently, I sometimes got to my destination faster by bike than by car. There were very few cyclists there and the traffic is terrible, but I think if people there see someone on a bike, that might convince them. Of course they need proper bike lanes there like here in New York. I feel safe here, the biggest danger in New York is more the other cyclists.”









Eine Geschichte aus dem

Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly,

dem Zukunftsmagazin der F.A.Z. Mehr erfahren

Unlike other rock stars of a certain age, Byrne is constantly looking forward and is unimpressed by the nostalgia that many associate with him. “I’m not nostalgic. Of course I’m proud of the records and the film, but I don’t want to have anything to do with nostalgia. If you get involved in it, you’re trapped in a situation where you’re only seen as that.” He has given his OK for a tribute album, but has nothing more to do with it. “It really wouldn’t be appropriate for me to approach an artist like Lorde and ask her to cover an old song of mine. I’m excited to see the results. Some of the artists have completely turned the original songs around, which has been very enlightening.”

Even if the thoughtful and reflective David Byrne sometimes seems like a polymath from a bygone era, a Renaissance man, he is determined to fight with all his strength for a better world, a better future. But he will also always be remembered as the idiosyncratic dancer in a big white suit. In 2001 he once joked that his gravestone should read: “Here lies David Byrne, why the big suit?”