David Bustamante received a gift that many would like to receive, but neither his mother nor the Civil Guard itself identified what it really was, and a complaint was filed. “She called me tormented because had received a trick“said the singer in Martinez and brothers.

“It came perfectly packagedand we thought it was from a client of my brother because he works at a bank, and he might be unhappy with something,” Bustamante recalled, although the real story was far from the assumption.

The Civil Guard went to the home, since the family called. “They took photos and They ruled it was feces.so they reported him because, in addition, he had a return address, something that was very strange,” he continued. “Some time ago I was with the best truffle exporter in the country“, revealed.

“When they spoke to him, they asked him if he had sent David Bustamente shit, and He said it was the best truffle he had“the guest laughed when he remembered the surreal solution to that problem. It was a whole trufflesomething they had not seen previously.

Dani Martínez He put the cherry on top of the story with a joke that sparked even more laughter: “If I send you a box of real shit and your mother sees it, she says: ‘hey, a truffle“.