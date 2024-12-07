«At Christmas you will give me vacation, won’t you, mamon? “You like seeing me dancing around too much, and you’ll have to be home to toast!” Bustamante shouts, laughing, to his older brother, who is also his manager. And despite the fact that he has just released a very important album for him, called ‘Inédito’ because for the first time he has composed all the songs by his own hand, these dates are sacred for the Cantabrian artist and he does not plan to spend them away from the home under any circumstances. «We were going to take a trip, but In the end my family is going to come to my housewhich is more or less big and fits all of us, and we had a great time. Now we are parents, sisters-in-law, girlfriend, grandchildren, my children and my brother’s… the family grows and when it arrives We enjoyed Christmas to the fullest all together in the warmth of the fireplace».

‘Busta’ says that during these holidays he never lacks “good wine” or “good food”, cooked by himself and his brother. «My mother is an incredible cook, but on this occasion we like her to enjoy it because she has been beating herself up tremendously for many years preparing the menu, I remember seeing her messing around all day when we were little! My brother has always been a cook and I learned a lot in Master Chef, so On Christmas Eve we had dinner at almost a Michelin Star level (laughs). In any case, cooking is a smart decision, because those who cook do not clean or clean, and they can relax with the after-dinner shot (laughs).”

In the Bustamante house they have been repeating for several years a “star dish” that the whole family expects David to prepare: cheeks with gochujang. “Everyone in my family loves spicy food, and gochujang is a Korean chili paste that could be described as umami. The recipe has a lot of elaboration, many ingredients, and it is between sweet, spicy, citrus, the cheeks fall apart… I’m getting hungry! (laughs)

And of course, another ritual that they like to do as a family is to decorate the house with Christmas motifs, “but without going overboard,” laughs the singer. «We’re not going all Yankee with lights everywhere, do you know what I’m trying to tell you? But if We put the tree and so on for the children to enjoy.. I have a three-year-old nephew and a seven-month-old nephew, and the magic of Christmas flows more when there are little ones around the house, eager to see the Three Wise Men arrive. Because my daughter, who is sixteen years old, already asks me for pasta directly. He already knows who Santa Claus is, and that’s why he asks for more and more (laughs). He found out years ago because of the typical loudmouth at school (laughs). But I still see her as a baby.









As for gifts, David’s family tries to combine the desired electronic products with closer and more artisanal things, and for him, his favorite present is “to see my family enjoying the party that I have prepared for them, and that we are all healthy.” and joy.” In fact, he considers himself a “difficult guy to give away” because “Since I never ask for anything, the same thing happens every year: no one knows what to buy me».

Although it is very homely, if Bustamente had to spend Christmas somewhere far away, he would choose a city in Asia. «I have already done going to New York during the holidays, I have also been to Vienna, with its Christmas market. Also I would love to spend them in Saint Petersburg, for my girl, which is Russian. What they call The White Nights of Saint Petersburg must be an incredible thing. And in Spain, if I don’t spend the next few years at my house in Madrid, what I would most like to do is spend them in my town, San Vicente de la Barquera, to see my cousins, my people and my lifelong friends. .