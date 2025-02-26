David Broncano He received during Tuesday night Leanna Garcíathe First woman to qualify for a Bobsleight world championshipand that competes for Spain. In addition to a gift, the woman took several things about the sport she practiced to show it.

“This is my dress“I explained, teaching his uniform.” I would like Try it“He asked for a Broncano, starting to place it on his pants quite difficult.” He is very tight! “, The presenter complained.

With Leanna’s help, he managed to put it on. What David did not expect was that would become Ned Flanders’ memecharacter of The Simpsons. They put the image of the cartoon and imitated the dance he did in that mythical scene, as can be seen in the video.

“So I imagine Rafa Nadal’s sperm“He joked Gray. “This is the only Bobsleight suit that has been in the history of Spain,” Broncano recalled, since Leanna is the only competitor in the country.

Broncano continued the interview in the red suit, which resembled a neoprene, but with a hood included. “I’m about to present the program like this Every time someone is known, “he joked.” Well, we carry that with the helmet already 140 kilometers per hour, “said the guest.