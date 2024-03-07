When it is about to complete 1,000 programs on Movistar Plus+, the future of The resistance and David Broncano is a mystery. The 39-year-old presenter and comedian has been one of the rising values ​​on television for some time, a role that has been reinforced since in 2018 he took charge of The Resistance, a late night produced by El Terrat with an irreverent and shameless tone that takes advantage of the presenter's charisma to do casual interviews with hardly any script or preparation, something that is already a trademark of the house. His current contract with Telefónica television ends in June and negotiations have been opened to know his fate.

In the bid for The resistance, There is an unexpected house that rings loudly. According to reports The world, RTVE finalizes its signing for next season. The idea would be to confront David Broncano against Pablo Motos and propose The resistance as a rival of The anthill in a particularly coveted slot that in recent times has seen many movements in the attempt of La 1 and Telecinco to scratch some of the space that the ants program monopolizes every day. According to The world, the negotiation is advanced and pending the approval of the Board of Directors, with an offer for three years and an expense of between 12 and 14 million euros per season and with the intention of it being the star premiere of the next autumn season. Official sources from RTVE and El Terrat contacted by EL PAÍS have not wanted to comment on this information, which they neither confirm nor deny.

In any case, Broncano's future is still not 100% decided and the production company is considering several offers. Another means of negotiation, according to the aforementioned media, is with Mediaset, but the group does not contemplate accepting a contract for three seasons. The other option would be for them to finally renew the contract with Movistar Plus+ and not move channels.

The fight for access prime timethe strip in which it dominates The anthill (after the nightly news and before the prime time programs) is one of the most intense in recent months, although so far the Antena 3 program has remained firm in its resounding leadership: the program closed 2023 with an average of 2,290,000 spectators, very far from its competition. La 1 has tried to carve out a space in that schedule with the daily series 4 stars. Telecinco also tried to confront it with Chinese storiesbut it barely lasted two weeks due to low audiences.

