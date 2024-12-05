The public channel RTVE has chosen the presenter of The Revolt, David Broncano, already one of his collaborators – actress and comedian –, Lalachus, to ring the bells from Puerta del Solas advanced The Plural.

The chain fights for leadership of the chimes with Antena 3 while trying to capture the attention of the young public, after The Revolt has attracted a large number of spectators at 1.

The Revolt has Greater audience than the rest of the network’s programs and has put the leadership of The Anthillfrom Antena 3since its premiere in September. The presenter will be accompanied by Lalachus, who has collaborated with Broncano since 2023 in what was The Resistanceand It will be the first time for both of them presenting the chimes.

Ramón García, the singer Ana Mena and the soccer player Jenni Hermoso They were in front of the bells last year from Puerta del Sol on La 1, increasing their audience compared to other years, but without surpassing Antena 3which achieved more than four million viewers and a 29% audience share.

The competition of Broncano and Lalachus will be Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo in the Sixth, Blanca Romero and Ion Aramendi on Cuatro and Telecinco and, on Antena 3, Alberto Chicote and Cristina Pedroche.