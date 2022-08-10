After about thirty years from the founding of the company, the great David Braben left the role of CEO from Frontier Developments. We are talking about one of the pioneers of the industry, who became famous thanks to the Elite series, with which he shaped the genre of space simulators in 1984 (Frontier was founded later, in 1994).

David Braben is one of the pioneers of the video game industry

Braben will remain with Frontier in another role, created especially for him, namely that of president and founder. The role of CEO will instead be assumed by Jonny Wattslong-time chief creative officer of the company, who has been with it for more than twenty years.

The press release with the announcement states that Braben “will maintain its leadership and vision for Frontier’s strategic direction, while maintaining and building key relationships within the video game and digital entertainment industry“.

However, this is an important change for what is one of the most important English studios with the most prestigious pedigree. Braben founded Frontier Developments in 1994, a year after the launch of Frontier: Elite 2. In 2015 he was awarded the Pioneer Award at the GDC, for his work on the Elite series. The same year he received the BAFTA Fellowship in recognition of his contribution to the world of entertainment.

The latest installment in the Elite series is Elite: Dangerous, launched in 2014 and still supported today with content and support updates.