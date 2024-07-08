EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

When asked what he will remember from his six years as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment, David Boyd draws on the emotions of one of his trips to South America. “In Quintero I met a young woman with two children. She had tears running down her face and she said to me: can you imagine sending your child to school and not knowing if he will come home or if you will have to go to the hospital to get him?” he says, referring to the pollution crisis in the communes of Quintero and Puchuncaví in Chile due to the presence of companies that emit sulfur, arsenic and particulate matter. “It is inconceivable that corporations continue to do business in the face of such profound human suffering,” he says.

An associate professor of Sustainability Law and Policy at the University of British Columbia in Canada, Boyd (1964, London) finished his mandate at the UN at the end of April to return to a quieter academic life. He does not hide the harshness of the situations he encountered on his travels, documenting what he defines as “an unprecedented planetary emergency, with the climate crisis and pollution killing more than 9 million people each year.” But he is very clear about what the greatest difficulty is in implementing the necessary policies.

“The main obstacle to enjoying the right to a healthy and safe environment is the global economy, which is based on the exploitation of both people and nature. Until we reform that system, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to recognize not only the right to a healthy environment, but the entire spectrum of human rights,” Boyd says before denying that his words are “a radical attack” on the capitalist model. “A system where companies can externalize tens of billions of dollars of health and environmental costs onto public finances is a system that needs fundamental reform,” he says in an interview with América Futura.

Ask. What exactly do you mean by externalizing these costs?

Answer. The most obvious example concerns the fossil fuel industry. When oil, gas and coal are extracted or burned, this results in severe air pollution, which has adverse impacts on human health. These costs are not paid by companies, but are borne by the general public. Furthermore, we know that their extraction and combustion are the predominant cause of the climate crisis. The economic costs of the planetary crisis are enormous. The damage to health and the environment resulting from air pollution costs the world $8.1 trillion annually. A study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Research has estimated that the impact of climate change may cost as much as $38 trillion each year until 2050.

P. In its latest report, it highlights how voluntary regulatory frameworks have proven inadequate in changing corporate behaviour…

R. Voluntary regulatory frameworks were designed to fail. We have known for decades that the best way to achieve environmental progress is not through voluntary approaches, but rather through strict regulation. Twenty years ago there was no political will to do so. That is why the UN came up with the guiding principles on business and human rights. We can now look back and say that they have not moved the needle far enough.

David Boyd listens to a participant in the UN Small Grants programme on one of the islands of the Fiji archipelago. Michele Sergio Bertelli (Courtesy)

P. During his tenure, he denounced international arbitration procedures known as Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) as an obstacle to the adoption of environmental measures. In ISDS, a foreign company can sue a country in front of a third-party arbitrator instead of a national judge…

R. These cases are resulting in governments having to pay billions and billions of dollars to fossil fuel companies. Trillions that should be spent on tackling the climate crisis, not lining the pockets of the companies that have gained incredible wealth by creating that very crisis.

P. But countries do not respect agreements with companies…

R. The system was developed in the 1960s and was originally intended to prevent the expropriation of foreign assets in newly independent states. But the system has spiraled out of control. Arbitration decisions have been interpreted very broadly. Today, if a government imposes a tax on carbon emissions from fossil industries, there are arbitration lawyers who will argue that this is a violation of the rights of foreign investors. One of the most striking cases was in Colombia, where the Canadian mining company Eco Oro Minerals wanted to build a large open-pit gold mine in a very fragile ecosystem that would provide the source of drinking water for millions of Colombians. The Ministry of the Environment said they couldn’t. However, that company presented an international arbitration case and won it.

P. In its report, it has identified around 327 causes in Latin America alone.

R. Latin America has been a popular place for foreign investment because governments are generally stable, and labor and environmental standards have historically been lower. But they have begun to try to improve them. And they are running into a wave of lawsuits. El Salvador has been sued by the Canadian mining company Pacific Rim/OceanaGold. Costa Rica has been sued by the U.S. oil and gas company Harken Energy and by a Canadian mining company, Infinito Gold. Panama now faces a case from the Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals seeking at least $20 billion in damages. These are astronomical figures for countries in the global south.

P. Latin America has been at the forefront in promoting recognition of the right to a healthy environment, and courts in different countries have made progressive decisions.

R. The biggest challenge facing the region is how to move from an extractive economy to one that meets the aspirations of its people. One of the most interesting developments is that governments have begun to use the right to a healthy environment as a defense in lawsuits brought by companies. So there have been several cases of governments in Mexico, in Kenya, in Uganda, that enacted regulations banning plastic bags. In Peru, where there was a regulation banning the import of old motor vehicles, the courts accepted that argument. In Argentina, where there was a Canadian company that wanted to do a big mining project in a protected glacial region, the government said it was doing its duty. And the Supreme Court agreed. This is also a powerful way in which the right to a healthy environment can help us move in the right direction.