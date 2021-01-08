David Bowie continues to prevail in music five years after his departure. This Friday, January 8, the rock legend would have turned 74 years old.

His legacy continues to be a success, as demonstrated by a group of artists who will offer a virtual concert in honor of the singer. The event is organized by Mike garson, the oldest member of the band David Bowie.

David Bowie

The show is called Just for one day and will feature a roster of artists including: pianist Mike Garson, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, actor Gary Oldman, singer Macy Gray, The Cult frontman Ian Astbury, The Rolling Stones showgirl Bernard Fowler and a Slipknot super-band of Corey Taylor; Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters; and Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction.

Also, the singer Boy george, comedian Ricky Gervais, British artist YUNGBLUD, and alternative rock pioneer Perry Farrell.

The streaming concert will take place in different stages for 24 hours. Tickets are already available here.

All proceeds will go to the organization Save the children. Also in attendance will be former members of David Bowie’s band: bassist Gail Ann Dorsey and famous producer Tony Visconti.

Bowie was a composer, singer, writer, painter, and actor, but it was his music that marked a milestone in the rock genre. He died on January 10, 2016 due to cancer in New York, where he lived for the last few years with his wife, the model Iman.

David Bowie, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.