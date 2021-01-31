Who is David Bowieasks the journalist and poet Juan Rapacioli in the little rehearsal Why we listen to David Bowie, about the creator of the classics Modern Love, China Girl, Five Years, Starman or Ziggy stardust. Throughout the almost one hundred pages of this book, the journalist builds a kind of map to understand and introduce the universe of the British musician, whose death was completed five years on January 10, to the popular nerve. “It intends to approach the themes that constitute the work of Bowie: loneliness, fame, alienation, death and the longing for a sensitive form of connection ”, describes its author as soon as the section entitled Fascination.

Rapacioli’s book, part of the collection Why do we listen, a series of essays that “seek to delve into the reasons why some artists of various genres, origins and periods become essential, indisputable, truly unique”, connects with the symbolism of an integral being that, like it or not, he lived ahead of his time.

An artist who got rid of the brand of purist art, the fascination of the authentic, and built a career full of “masks” – continuing with the author’s idea – that nurtured that aesthetic of theatricality that exalted and exposed the imposture of rock stars. Led by Major Tom, Ziggy Stardust, The White Duke, Lazarus or David Robert Jones himself, such as Bowie’s real name, he went through the different facets of his career and he set out to play with reality and fiction of a foolish world, to which he left the most existential questions floating.

David Bowie during a concert in 1997: celebrating 50 years. AP Photo / Ron Frehm

“The masks that many times captured the tone of the time and placed it on the altar of the idol also lost it in a labyrinth of fame, loneliness and emptiness”, writes Rapacioli in search of the sounds and coordinates of that future shaped like a alien. What is hidden behind all those costumes, all those sounds; What were the influences that fed this man with a thousand faces, are the questions that the author asks himself, while trying to get answers. As his obsessions advance in the form of personal reflections, the sea of ​​poetics that span the borders of the characters in Bowie they widen and the musical remains as one more element in this great machinery.

From this book, one can set foot in that territory Bowiedian –If there is such a thing– where the visionary traits of the London musician emerge, which enabled experimentation outside of traditional pieces and raised the bar of rock and that music of the future, which Walas has often cited –singer and composer of the band Massacre, greatly influenced by the work of Bowie– before starting a song by the band he leads or even the cover of Ziggy stardust.

Rapacioli does not get lost in a wave of digressions or attempt a sophisticated stance. He avoids well the doors that he opens and hits the point of analysis that stops at the idea of ​​reality and illusion that he developed Bowie to launch your artistic ship. “Faced with the weight of reality, the abandonment of the land offers a refuge, distance and escape”, writes the author of Why do we listen to Bowie and concludes with an idea, inspired by Ricardo Piglia, which indicates that the poetics of Bowie it is “a leap into the unknown that never loses sight of its place of origin. A fantasy that survives due to the effects of reality ”.

Lou Reed, an atypical rockstar

On the same road as the book about Bowie, is located another dedicated to Lou Reed, another iconic figure of 20th century art and music: the one in charge of putting narrative thread to Why we listen to Lou Reed is the writer, teacher and journalist Walter Lezcano. With a stripped-down style and in frank connection with the street line and the tragedies that illuminated the work of the creator of The Velvet Underground, the journalist reconstructs the sensitive areas of an artist who motorized a work that skipped all the rockstar mandates. “A force of nature formed by the pressure of time and existential tensions”, writes the author.

Lou Reed in 2009. Photo EFE / EPA / PETER FOLEY

“His positioning was that of a narrator who used language (and his unforgettable and unmistakable voice and his precise and sharp way of playing the guitar) based on the stories that his unbreakable ethics He required him to sing without falsifying the essence of sadness, “says Lezcano, who remains on the path of a kind of journal of notes that tries to get closer to the origin of that sadness that surrounds the musician who died in 2013 and that makes him position himself on the word “no”. The songs of Lou reedIn the analytical terms used in the book, they are “the search for beauty in the dirt of everyday existence.”

Lezcano writes this text with the song Walk on the wild side ringing in his ears and travels the wild tracks of a realism that was nourished by an overwhelming attitude, based in the trench of darkness. He feeds on a wide artistic spectrum to connect his appointments (Marcel Duchamp, Fabián Casas, F. Scott Fitzgerald or the documentary No Direction Home, of Martín Scorsese) with the universe of the composer of transformer and draws some conclusions: “The enemy, then and without a doubt for him, is power.” It’s more: “Lou reed found that rock is going against all this that wants to hold and imprison the Being ”.

Pc