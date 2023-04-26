Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:25



“How are the machines? First of all.” Probably this phrase pronounced by David Bisbal has become one of the most heard and repeated in recent days. The singer from Almería has gone viral with this spontaneous greeting to some fans who were waiting for him at the end of a concert, and after the wave of memes, Bisbal wanted to say a few words about it.

The singer has never stopped being current since he left the academy of the first edition of Operación Triunfo with Rosa and Chenoa. However, these days he has once again been on everyone’s lips, like when in the early 2000s no one stopped singing ‘Ave María’ or ‘Bulería’, as is the case now with Rosalía’s ‘Despechá’.

David Bisbal has always stood out for his charisma, as well as for his obvious musical talent. An attitude that has led him to become viral due to his naturalness. Above all, because he seems not to have lost that freshness and closeness despite having become an international star.

This viral greeting has caused a wave of memes putting the singer in different situations pronouncing “how are the machines”. For example, “when you haven’t seen your friend for a year and he breaks up with his girlfriend.” Users of social networks have let his creativity fly and have also created dubbing with the video in which Bisbal can be seen speaking with different accents like Murcian or turned into an alien coming down to Earth.

Bisbal’s reaction to the video



The man from Almeria has reacted to his popular video on a TikTok. The artist wanted to send a message, dedicated especially to those people who “have made memes with this greeting”: “Hello, how are the machines? First of all,” he begins by saying in the video without being able to avoid laughing. «A very strong hug especially for those people who have made memes with this greeting that, honestly, came from my heart.

Bisbal shows off his humor and claims to have enjoyed the creations: «I’ve laughed at a lot of them. A very strong hug and thank you ».