Winner of 3 Latin Grammy, 3 Latin Billboard, 3 World Music Award and 2 Ondas Awards, among the more than 80 national and international awards that he accumulates, David Bisbal is a Spanish artist recognized on both sides of the Atlantic for his career over 18 years in which he has achieved 11 Diamond albums for the sales of his albums and sold more than 5 million tickets for his more than 1,000 concerts around the world.

The artist surprises with his enormous energy, which infects the public in all his performances. And that passion is also reflected in their day to day. Specifically, when it comes to “doing sports, leisure or work activities, I always drive around and feel very comfortable.” Specifically, the singer is considered, from “always”, “a great passionate about cars, for that reason I seek the perfect balance between beauty, comfort and practicality,” he details in this newspaper.

As soon as she got her driver’s license at age 20, she bought a second-hand Ford Fiesta from her neighbor, “who because of her age could no longer drive and suffered from dizziness.” “It was my first car, it was practically new and it gave me such a great vision of fantastic personal freedom and independence,” he says. In addition, he confesses that this first car «keeps all the illusion intact from the first moment for wanting to achieve all my musical dreams, sometimes failed attempts, tears, my moments with my friends, my rehearsals at full volume on the radio and above all a few kilometers to travel to sing with my first professional training, which was the Almería Expressions Orchestra ».

He also remembers his first long trip as if it were yesterday. “Well it wasn’t that long, but it was a lot of fun since it was the first few kilometers in a row without stopping driving. He went to Velez-Malaga. I remember that on that trip I got a traffic ticket for speed, a stick for me especially when the speed limit was 70 and my infraction was for going to 78 ».

He currently drives a BMW X7, “the perfect version of what I need both for my personal life and for my work, in fact, it is a pleasure in every way to drive this car every day,” he emphasizes, while highlighting «Its seven seats and its spacious interior allow me to travel with my whole family and I would have more than one seat. Currently I was a father again and with three children you consider looking for an option car that is comfortable for the whole family». “In addition, we add that it is a car of spectacular beauty on the outside and inside, with a technology adapted to the new times perfect for listening to streaming music and using all the tools that are presented to you for a comfortable and fun driving”, he adds .

What’s more, the artist, automotive dealership ambassador CostaIn Almería, he considers that his current car “far exceeds” his expectations. «The first time I saw an X7 physically, it was at an exhibition at the Teatro Real just before my concert on my 40th birthday. I fell in love with its beauty, but I could not give it my full attention since at that moment I was working and concentrating for the concert, “he explains. “Later, I was able to carry out sports tests with my colleagues from BMW at the Jarama circuit and I realized the great potential this vehicle had, both on winding terrain and on the road,” he says.

And it is that for David Bisbal, a car first «has to catch you aesthetics and comfort, a car that is practical and of great beauty at the same time. Then you can choose the displacement and the type of engine. I have also tried the occasional completely electric car and it has surprised me, it is the present and the future.

In his garage, in addition to the X7, he keeps an X5 and several bicycles, or rather «a Giant bicycle museum », he reveals with a laugh. «Currently I have two electric mountain bikes to ride with my family and explore new difficult routes, I have a museum mountain bike that was the one with which I completed the Camino de Santiago in 2008 from Roncesvalles to Santiago de Compostela, my mountain bike The 29-inch Giant Advance, the Giant TCR 2021 road bike, and my latest purchase a gravel bike, a modality that is taking a lot of strength.

Likewise, the singer is one of those who prefers to go behind the wheel, «where I feel most comfortable since driving is one of my passions», Although he admits to being a good co-driver:« it is inevitable to be aware of what you are encountering on the road, but as a general rule I tend to be quite confident. Many times I take advantage of those moments that I am not driving to continue working on the car, attending to social networks, emails and calls ».