«How crazy to sing in the Empire State Building in New York to close 2024 and welcome 2025! celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another from such an iconic place. An experience to remember for a lifetime! With this publication, David Bisbal published a video on his social networks where he is seen singing in the most emblematic building in the United States.

The singer from Almería has been one of the guest stars for the Telemundo special. From the terrace of the Empire State Building he sang some of his hits such as ‘Bulería’ and ‘Ave María’. The Christmas carols included in his new album could not be missing. ‘Everything is possible at Christmas’. This show was broadcast live on different international channels.

«I am very excited, I am nervous about going up to the 103rd floor, I want to sing and welcome 2025, touching the stars. I’m going to sing ‘Bulería’ and ‘Ave María’, which are two songs that I have been very fond of since the beginning of my career. Later on the 87th floor I’m going to sing ‘Everything is possible at Christmas,’ Bisbal explained in Telemundo’s promotional video.

During the interview, the singer from Almería talks about his Christmas album, how the recording was developed, which for him “was a trip so that the entire Latin American continent and Spain was present.” “There are classic American songs that are being adapted into Spanish for the first time, I hope it lasts,” he explained.









A few days ago, David Bisbal congratulated Christmas on his social networks with a publication with images with his children and his wife, Rosanna Zanetti. «I don’t need anything more than your hug, your laughterand feel how the family becomes stronger. I hope you had a good day full of happiness and magic this Christmas. Now we are going to the end of the year and to excitedly welcome the Three Wise Men. “May emotion and love fill every corner!” he expressed.

The singer from Almería could not have had a better end to the year and beginning of 2025. A few days before Christmas, Bisbal sang from the Post Office building in Puerta del Sol from Madrid. A unique performance with a spectacular play of lights that brought together thousands of people to enjoy this artist who has crossed borders.