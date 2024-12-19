The man from Almeria brings together thousands of followers spurred on by Ayuso and his “How are the machines?”
The afternoon brought variable cloudiness, clouds full of rain like Holy Thursday. Madrid was not the Latin scene it used to be, but David Bisbal’s followers didn’t care. Many years with the voice of ‘the Voice’, Frank Sinatra, have marked a…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#David #Bisbal #reopens #mass #Christmas #Puerta #del #Sol
Leave a Reply