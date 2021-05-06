On his YouTube channel, the song ‘Vuelve, vuel’, which he recorded with Mexican star Danna Paola, has more than 10 million views. David Bisbal has defined the song as “that hug that we all need.”

The Spanish continues to promote said delivery in this part of the continent and on Tuesday he held a conference via Zoom, with the Peruvian press , in which he talked about everything a little.

“I have managed well with technology throughout this time of confinement, of course, perhaps that has been the easiest part of all this, but the difficult thing has been not seeing my colleagues and seeing that all the areas where they worked were paralyzed. : sound, technicians, lighting, merchandising, transportation. They have been badly hit, but let’s say it, the hit has been in all sectors and it has been suffered. What have we had to do? Search for solutions in the midst of so many difficulties, and the results are being seen. We miss many colleagues, and we have had to learn to be experts in those jobs that we had not normally valued, perhaps ”.

At a family level, he points out that he has enjoyed all this time , despite all that the pandemic has meant. “I said to myself ‘this is going to take longer and maybe I won’t have another chance to be home that long and I decided to slow down to enjoy my family, which is the most important thing.

On the other hand, Bisbal acknowledges that his initial hitting hits in Latin America were the springboard for him to sound in his country, Spain. “Everything that I started to do in Latin America and arrived in Spain made them wonder about me. Musically I have always considered myself a Latin artist, my music is Latin, of course I’m Latin for this part , but Latin America is an important part of my music, of my influence ”.

Regarding her experience with Danna Paola, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram (Bisbal has 4 million), she points out that she is a very joking girl, “but when working she automatically puts herself into work mode and is very disciplined, she concentrates on launch ideas at the melodic level, at the level of interpretation. I really liked that, although she achieved a very powerful success in her series (‘Elite’), she listens to her heart and is prioritizing music . I really liked meeting her. We have talked a lot about our performance in the video clip, where I really had a great time ”.

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.