Soon, on April 26, it will be one year since the murder of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile. They died in the line of duty, while doing a report in Burkina Faso on poaching, a source of financing for terrorists. The newspaper EL PAÍS now awards them one of the most prestigious awards in journalism, the Ortega y Gasset, in the category of professional career. That is, not only because of how they died, but because of their dedication and immense contribution to the most beautiful profession in the world.

The awards have an obvious objective, to praise the one who deserves it, and another less obvious, but also very important: to inspire others, to set an example. In a time of noise and intruders —those who confuse opinion with information, power and service, fame and responsibility…—, David and Roberto represent the essence of a job that does not consist of appearing, but of sharing. They brought together all the virtues of good journalism — humility, intuition, passion, perseverance… — and they lacked those defects that often dirty the job: they did not know pride, nor prejudice. They were so good not only because of what they did, but why they did it. They didn’t have time to bask in applause because as soon as they finished one story they were already preparing the next.

David left his town (Artajona, Navarra, 1,600 inhabitants) at the age of 18 to do his first internship at an Argentine newspaper in Santiago del Estero, The Liberal. He returned the following summers and they ended up putting him in charge of an investigative team. There he uncovered that the intelligence services were spying on opponents, journalists and religious. He also committed abuses against patients of a psychiatric hospital. It was the first time that his brave and necessary journalism made him a target. They followed him, threatened him and he returned to Spain. He signed him then The voice of Galicia, newspaper for which he covered the war in Iraq. But he wanted so much and had so many things to say that one day he gave up comfort — a good salary, a city with a sea… — to create his own production company, 93 meters, and start exploring other formats. With it, he became the star of Discovery Chanel, a channel for which he made excellent documentaries that brought the channel numerous nominations and awards. Faithful to that brave journalism, never reckless, that she had learned in Argentina, she interviewed, in her camps, the leaders of the FARC; in Afghanistan, the Taliban leaders; in Mexico, to the drug cartels; Also Juan Valderas, on death row; to the barnacles on the Costa da Morte; to those who risk everything to defend our forests from forest fires.

Roberto Fraile, an exceptional cameraman, was born in Barakaldo, but had lived in Salamanca for more than 25 years. He took advantage of his vacations on television in Castilla y León to travel the world with David and share his mission: to show the human condition in the most extreme and unknown circumstances, to better understand it. In 2012, while covering the Syrian war, he was hit by shrapnel from a bomb in Aleppo.

They ennobled a beautiful profession, today degraded by those intruders who confuse their work with other things. For future generations of journalists and for all of us, they will always be an example, the best reminder of why and for what we dedicate ourselves to this. For the public, a window to other places and people, an honest look and undying work because it always focused on the human rather than the conjunctural.

David was 43 years old when he died. Roberto, 47. They still had many stories to tell, but there is still time to try to be like them.