As well as a great world soccer champion, David Beckhams he has always been a huge fan of supercars and cars in general. Already when he was eight years old he had already expressed his passion for four wheels, repeatedly mentioning his father’s Ford Cortina and Ford Granda. After obtaining his license and as his popularity has grown on the global football scene, the former England midfielder has enriched year after year his collection of sports cars: on the other hand, Beckham has never hidden how much he likes to get behind the wheel and hit the road.

“Driving is such a big part of a 47-year-old’s life, it’s the only time I can forget I’m David Beckham. This is one of the reasons why i like to drive so much. Everyone asks me why I don’t get a chauffeur, the answer is simply because I like driving. I don’t like anyone driving for me, ever, unless they go out to dinner and have a glass of wine. But it’s different”, the English champion told GQ magazine. But we know that, especially in the garages of billionaires, cars come and go. And so, an old woman Ferrari 360 Spiders by David Beckham is now on sale through PistonHeads: given the good condition in which it is found and the prestige of its owner, those who want to acquire it will have to shell out around 110,000 pounds, the equivalent of just over 120,000 euros.

This Ferrari 360 Spider was owned by the English champion exactly twenty years ago, when in fact Beckham was reaching one of the highest points of his career as a footballer: we recall that the Maranello company presented the Spider version of the 360 ​​at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show, therefore shortly before the former AC Milan midfielder put the hands on. In assets, this Rossa del Cavallino counts for just under 130,000 kilometresaccumulated from 2001 to the present.

Images: PistonHeads