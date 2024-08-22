Footballer David Beckham showed a photo of grown zucchini

Former England midfielder David Beckham showed off his zucchini in a photo. He posted the footage on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The photo shows several green zucchini in a garden bed. “Very healthy looking vegetables,” the footballer wrote.

In March, Beckham showed off his chicken coop. He also thanked his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, for inspiring him. The singer gave the footballer a chicken coop last Christmas.

The Beckhams have created a vegetable garden and greenhouse on their property in Oxfordshire, southern England, next to their home, having received permission from the council. The property also has a shed where they store gardening equipment. Last year, the couple approached the council with a request to make three separate offices and a bathroom in the shed, as well as a separate path to the greenhouse, which caused discontent among neighbors.