David Beckham (London, 47 years old) already revealed that he suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) when he was still a footballer. “Everything must be ordered in a straight line and [las cosas] They must always be even. When I put the soft drinks in the fridge, they must be even numbers, if they are odd I remove one and put it in a different cabinet. If I go to a hotel, before I relax I have to put all the pamphlets and books in the room into a drawer. Everything must be impeccable, ”explained the former player to the British television channel ITV in 2006, seven years before his retirement. But his obsession with order and cleanliness goes much further, as revealed by the first images of the documentary series that Netflix will premiere at the end of the year on the life of the former soccer player.

In a first preview of the series, which could be seen this Thursday during a Netflix event in London, Beckham admits that this pattern of behavior forces him to stay up at night, while everyone is sleeping, to spend hours cleaning the London mansion that He shares with his wife, Victoria Beckham, 49, with whom they have four children together. “When everyone is in bed, I go around the house, clean out the used candles, turn on the switches so they’re aligned correctly, and make sure everything is tidy,” he says.

At one point in the footage, David is even seen arguing with Victoria for leaving the salt out at one point. “I clean the kitchen very well, I don’t think my wife appreciates it that much, really,” he comments to the cameras. “It’s so perfect,” she adds, before assuring her husband that she “appreciates it.” However, he jokes with the technical team: “Don’t believe that for a second. She sounds so sarcastic when she says it…”. Jokes aside, living with this disorder is not easy, as the British athlete confesses: “I hate going downstairs in the morning and having dirty cups and plates. And it’s tiring to go around each candle cleaning it. I cut the candle wax, clean the glass… that’s my phobia, having a stain around the inside of a candle. I know, it’s weird.”

The Beckhams live in a 25 million pound mansion – more than 28 million euros – that they bought in 2013 in Holland Park, an area made up of tree-lined streets and large Victorian houses, as well as many shops, hotels, restaurants and cultural attractions such as the DesignMuseum. It has eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms and also has a gym and spa, so it is normal that Beckham needs hours to make sure that absolutely everything is in place.

Netflix confirmed that a documentary series starring the athlete was being prepared in July last year, after he signed an agreement of 16 million pounds – about 18 million euros – with the platform. In it, Beckham will expose his humble beginnings working class in East London and the determination that led him to become one of the most recognized athletes of all time. “The series will feature previously unseen files, untold stories, and interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey,” he recounted in an Instagram post nine months ago.

The as-yet-untitled project is directed by Fisher Stevens, winner of the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary for The Cove, who is serving as director and executive producer alongside Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek. They were reportedly inspired by the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, which began airing on the platform in 2020. The goal is to portray his life after football and will be especially focused on the founding of his new team, Inter Miami. But it will also have personal and family content, including birthday and Christmas home videos, and even footage of David and Victoria’s first dates.