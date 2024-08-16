David Beckham He is one of the figures who has marked the history of world football. Elegant in his game and precise in his free kicks, he became an icon of the English national team.

His first goal with his country’s senior team is well remembered, as he scored it against the Colombian National Team, in the France 98 World Cup.

The Pibe’s T-shirt

After his goal and at the end of the match that England won 2-0, Beckham went to meet Carlos the ‘Kid’ Valderramathe symbol of the Colombian National Team, and they exchanged shirts.

That yellow shirt is one of the treasures that the former English footballer keeps in his museum of relics.

In an interview, now circulating on social media, Beckham spoke about that moment. He said: ““Playing in the World Cup was very special. I actually swapped shirts that day with Valderrama, so it was a special day,” said the Englishman.

Asked which shirt he still has among many others, Beckham said: “I have all the shirts, every single one of them in my cellar.”

The curious thing is that the journalist, while asking the question, holds up the Colombia shirt, but not the Pibe’s number 10 but rather the number 6, worn by Mauricio ‘Chicho’ Serna.

