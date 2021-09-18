The famous former British footballer, David beckham, has become one of the majority shareholders of the Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer, after buying the shares of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son, so, it will be in the lead like the brothers George and Jose Mas.
It was through the web portal and social networks that the Florida team released the news and shared the details of the event.
“This is an important milestone for Inter Miami, and we thank Marcelo and Masayoshi for believing in our goal of bringing a team to South Florida.”
– Jorge Mas.
“We are extremely proud of the progress we have made over the past year and a half in Major League Soccer, and we are grateful to have been part of that journey together with Marcelo and Masayoshi.”
– David Beckham.
“I am a firm believer that change is sometimes necessary to move forward, and we have done a lot to make the Club stand out in all areas. One thing that will never change is that, as majority owners, we will continue to work hard to build more memories with our fans, develop youth players from our Academy, compete for championships regularly, and most importantly, root ourselves in the DNA of our community and South Florida ”, added the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.
Currently, Inter Miami goes through a bad sporting moment in his first two seasons in Major League Soccer, in the first campaign he could not qualify for the playoffs and in the second he is out of the classification zone in position eight in the Eastern Conference, records 32 points in 23 games.
As if that were not enough, in week 25 they were beaten at home 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls.
Furthermore, this week, the club announced its first sponsor to be featured on the jerseys, cryptocurrency company XBTO.
