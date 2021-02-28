Former British footballer David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, was enthusiastic about the franchise’s intention to “bring in great players” to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States and this includes, of course, those who are considered the two best in the world: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know that in Miami our fans want to see big stars. We already have players like Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise matuidi They already bring glitz and glamor but in the future we want to have the opportunity to bring in big names, “said Beckham at the press conference that served as the presentation of the team’s new jersey.

In that sense, he stated: “Leo (Messi) and Cristiano have been mentioned, they have been at the top of their game and they have been the best for the last 15 years. We want to attract the best players. “

The former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint Germain stressed that Miami has a great power of attraction over anyone, which is why he was excited to specify “a dream team.”

Cristiano and Messi, always rivals and future teammates? Photo REUTERS / Albert Gea

When Messi wanted to leave Barcelona last August, one of the teams that sounded like a possible destination for 10 was precisely Inter Miami. And in one of the last exclusive interviews he gave, the crack Argentine did not hide his interest in the North American experience.

“I always said that I would like to live the experience of the United States league, but it is not for now,” he explained. “I do not think about how the season will end because today it would not be good for me to say what I am going to do because neither will it. he”.

At the time, the SER string Spanish had reported that Messi’s intention was to live in the US and for his children to study there, which they reinforced from the purchase that Leo made in 2019 from an apartment in Miami with an ocean view.

Also on Beckham’s own wish list is the Portuguese star of Juventus and his country’s national team, Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old), with whom “informal” contacts have already been initiated, they say from the Miami club.