At 49 years old, David Beckham continues to be an example of dedication and discipline in caring for his well-being through physical activitydespite having retired 10 years ago. The former English footballer, known for his stellar career at Manchester United and Real Madrid, revealed on his social networks details about his daily exercise routine, which includes a balanced combination of cardiovascular, strength and flexibility training.

The former midfielder, who has become a celebrity on social media, shared a video last week with his 88 million followers in which he is seen shirtless, wearing blue shorts and green tennis shoes. working out his abs on a pull-up bar in what appears to be a home gym. He took advantage of the post to thank his personal trainer, Bobby Rich, with a comment: “Saturday morning abs. Thanks, Bob”wrote.

Both Beckham and his wife Victorya 50-year-old fashion designer and businesswoman with 33 million followers on Instagramhave become idolized figures by fans who admire their physique and lifestyle.

What is David Beckham’s exercise routine?

The question that users on social networks ask themselves is,What is the secret behind the former English footballer’s physique? To maintain his enviable physical shape at 49 years old, the iconic athlete follows an intense exercise routine and a special diet.

In their training five days a weekBekcham performs different physical activities throughout the same day instead of doing it all at once, the magazine reported. Augustman.

It usually starts with cardio exercisessince, being a professional soccer player, resistance always played a key role in his training. He then alternates these exercises with a complete gym routine that includes repeated sequences with high intensity activity, such as push-ups, planks, leg raises, and strength work with weights and machines. This allows you to continue developing your muscle mass and strengthening different areas of the body.

In addition to conventional physical exercise, Beckham shares in his featured Instagram stories that incorporates outdoor practicessuch as cycling, and is shown to be a fan of many other sports, such as jet skiing.

Rich, the coach of the Beckham couple, said in an interview with Vogue which both consider training “as a lifestyle” and trains with them even when they are traveling, remotely.

As for diet, David Beckham continues a strict plan that includes a balanced and conscious diet. Opt for foods rich in lean proteins, vegetables, fruits and complex carbohydrates, thus maintaining a nutritional balance that contributes to your sporting longevity.