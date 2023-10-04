The ex-footballer David Beckhamremembered for his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, opened up in a new docuseries for Netflix about the difficult moments he has faced in his career and, furthermore, in his relationship with Victoria Beckham.

(See: Victoria Beckham reveals how her relationship with David began and the pirouettes to see each other).

The production ‘Beckham’ premieres on the platform streaming from this October 4th.

One of the episodes that includes is the painful experience that he lived on behalf of a match in the round of 16 of the 1998 World Cup in France between England and Argentina.

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it, simply because I can’t. It’s hard for me to talk about what I went through because it was so extreme,” he said in the documentary.

Becham, representing his country, was sent off in the 47th minute of the match when they tied 2-2. He kicked the leg of the Argentine player Diego Simeone.

The followers of the English team believed that he was largely to blame for later losing on penalties. and they will be eliminated from the World Cup. That’s where his torture began.

(Also: David Beckham and Victoria: the eccentricities that strain the patience of their neighbors).

I was a mess. Not know what to do

“I wish there was a pill I could take that could erase certain memories. I made a stupid mistake. It changed my life,” added the Fifa Ballon d’Or winner.

According to what he said, At the age of 23, he was the victim of savage harassment by fans. He couldn’t even walk calmly through the streets, because people would start spitting in his face.

“I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep. I was a disaster. I didn’t know what to do,” he commented, visibly affected.

His parents were also targets of intimidation: “I would never wish it on anyone, much less my parents, and I can’t forgive myself for that. That was the most difficult, because I was the one who made the mistake.”

(You can see: David Beckham: the incredible sum of money he earns a week from his companies).

This coincided with the birth of his first child with Victoria Beckham. During those days, his wife saw him in a serious state of mind.

David Beckham has teamed up with Netflix to release a documentary. See also Korean series arrive on Netflix and become the top 10 favorites Photo: Instagram: @davidbeckham

“I was broken. Absolutely depressed. It hurt me so much,” said the businesswoman and fashion designer in the Netflix documentary.

The footballer, who scored 146 goals in his entire career, overcame the strong episode on the same field. Playing for Manchester United he regained his confidence and thanked his then manager Alex Ferguson immensely for giving him his hand.

Beckham and the boss. This all-new four-part docuseries tells the story of the global football star and cultural icon. BECKHAM premieres this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4YswMAzmFc — Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2023

‘The worst time of marriage’: Victoria Beckham

Another revelation in the production is the responsibility of Victoria Beckham, former singer of the group Spice Girls, who stated that her time in Spain, while her husband played for Real Madrid, was fatal.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram: @victoriabeckham

(Also: Beckham reveals how he found out about Messi’s ‘yes’: ‘It gives me goosebumps.’)

“I was the villain. They said I hated Spain and that I smelled like garlic. Everything I did was invented or taken out of context, but the problem was never Spain. It was the worst time of marriage. I had never been so unhappy in my life “, he stated.

The footballer acknowledged that it was an extremely complex moment for both of them, but they were convinced that they had to fight “for the family.”

In 2007, Beckham joined the Los Angeles Galaxy and settled with family in the United States. In 2013 he put an end to his football career at Paris Saint Germain. 10 years later, on the occasion of his retirement, Netflix decided to create a documentary about him.

You can also read:

– Details of the report against Daniel Sancho are leaked: key evidence would have been eliminated.

– ‘They emptied me’: Érika Zapata, Caracol journalist, reveals how they stole her savings.

– Tirso Duarte’s son appears with an urgent call after the murder: ‘I knew it would happen.’

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL