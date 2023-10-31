The Netflix mini series about the life of David Beckham has uncovered several scandals. One of them has to do with the versions of infidelity that the former soccer player allegedly carried out in 2004.

The series tells that in the first stage that David lived at Real Madrid he had several problems with his wife, Victoria, in which the marriage faltered.

The English tabloids dealt with his private life. In 2004, The Sun echoed a photo of Victoria crying, supposedly, because of the footballer’s infidelity.

“Becks had sex in secret,” was what was read in the newspapers in those days, but no one could confirm it. “They had marital problems. It was the biggest story in the world at that time. The British tabloids seized on it with glee,” said biographer John Carlin.

It is noted that the footballer had an extramarital relationship with the Spanish Rebecca Loos. “Rebecca and David began to have a very close relationship and there were many leaks from security members,” said the newspaper AS.

Rebecca spoke.

Well, now it has been Rebecca who breaks the silence to talk about that episode. The woman, after watching the documentary, declared that the player was making her look like the bad guy when he was just as guilty as she was.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, the woman said: “I tried so hard to let it go and move on with my life, but it really bothered me at the small angle of how (Beckham) had interpreted the narrative and how misleading it is. and how it’s making me look like the bad person. Of course, I’m also guilty it takes two to tango.”

“He has said that my statements are ridiculous. The ridiculous is not denying it, the ridiculous can be the truth, the ridiculous is a term used by lawyers to give to their clients when they do not want to admit the truth,” he says.

When the scandal exploded, Rebecca even said in an interview that Beckham was an “incredible lover” and that “they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

Loos revealed that there were other infidelities on Beckham’s part that he does not want to accept.

