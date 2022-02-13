David beats Goliath



That's why the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl



Quarterback Joue Burrow (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

opinion Dusseldorf They are the supposed outsiders. And that’s what makes the Cincinnati Bengals so likeable that they not only want to win the Super Bowl, but also trust them. There are enough reasons for this – not least sporting ones.









The story “David vs. Goliath” gets a new chapter. This time, the wild young Davids from Cincinnati challenge the mighty Goliath from Los Angeles. An opponent who has done everything he can this season to get into the Super Bowl – and win it too. Again and again one reads and hears that the Rams simply HAVE to win the NFL title this year. Because they are so good after their high financial commitment with all their exceptional skills that it would be embarrassing not to let the small challenger from Cincinnati be brushed off easily.

But that is exactly what will ultimately doom the LA Rams. Because sport has a heart for underdogs. They are the ones you root for, who you wish for the triumph that you hardly thought possible. And the underdogs know that. They know that the people have their backs. They know that this is one of the few moments when the phrase “we can only win” really applies. You know that only the opponent is under pressure – and that’s why you can play completely free. This trump card will ultimately lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl victory.



The fact that the team had a few problems this season doesn’t change that. Perhaps the biggest was that their quarterback Joe Burrow was brought down by opposing defensemen a total of 67 times. The Bengals conceded nine of those sacks in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans alone. But are the Titans in the Super Bowl now?

The thing is, when you have opponents who are quick to break the first line and go for the quarterback with the ball, you need a quarterback who’s even faster. And this is Joe Burrow. It’s not for nothing that he was nicknamed “Joe Cool” in his second NFL season. Nothing fazes this playmaker – no matter how fast the opponents rush at him. “He just finds ways to make plays when there’s no play,” head coach Zac Taylor said of him.



In fact, Joe Burrow has the best pass rate in the NFL this season at 70.4 percent. If he throws the ball, there is a high probability that he will arrive. This is also because the Bengals have three highly talented receivers on the field. One of them is Ja’Marr Chase, who is only in his first NFL season but played with Burrow in college – and won titles. He is particularly dangerous on the deep runs, with which he gains a lot of space.

The strong offensive of the Bengals is completed by Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. It’s almost impossible for opposing teams to knock out Chase, Higgins and Boyd at the same time. It doesn’t matter how strong the defense is on paper. You can switch off one to a maximum of two of the pass recipients per turn – then at least the third is naturally free. So the slick Los Angeles defenders know what’s coming their way from Cincinnati — there’s just nothing they can do about it. Just as little as Goliath could do against David.