Since it was revealed that Netflix is ​​working on a live action movie of Gears of War, fans have demanded that David Bautista, recognized for his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, be in charge of playing Marcus Fenix. Now, The former professional wrestler has finally made his position clear before this proposal.

Through his official Twitter account, Bautista shared a small video accompanied by the following message:

“I can’t make this any easier.”

The video shared by the actor was originally created to promote a collaboration between Bautista and gear 5. However, this makes it clear that the ex-wrestler wants to participate in the Netflix movieand take on the role of Marcus Fenix, thus supporting all fans of the series.

However, at the moment there is no official information about the cast that will participate in the film. Although there is the possibility of seeing Bautista in this project, nothing guarantees that this is the case. At least we already know that, in the event that this dream does not come true, it is no longer the actor’s fault. In related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Similarly, this was what the community commented on this tape and the possible participation of Bautista.

Editor’s note:

Of all the ex-wrestlers who have made the transition to Hollywood, David Bautista is one of the most exceptional. Thus, his participation in the Gears of War movie would not only be to please the fans, but the actor has everything that is required to fulfill this role.

Via: David Bautista