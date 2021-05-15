A group of indigenous men from New Guinea, in an undated image. ALAMY / CORDON PRESS / Alamy Stock Photo

Until the beginning of the 20th century, European travelers who ventured out of their own continent to visit the farthest and most unexplored corners of the Earth had to travel on foot. If the regions they passed through were totally unfamiliar to them, they hired porters to transport everything they might need to support themselves far from civilization — food, tents, and other supplies. However, at the beginning of the 20th century, the development of the internal combustion engine put an end to this practice. The explorers began to use Land Rover, jeeps, planes and even helicopters. He knew of only one place where the great discoveries of travelers were still invariably made on foot: New Guinea.

A long, rugged mountain range covered in rainforests runs through the interior of this 1,600-kilometer-long island in northern Australia. In the 1970s there were still a few geographic pockets that had never been penetrated by outsiders, so advancing on foot in the company of a long line of porters was still the only way to enter them. I thought if I shot the adventures of one of those expeditions I would get a fascinating movie. At that time, the eastern half of New Guinea was under Australian administration. I got in touch with some television friends in that country and they told me that a mining company had just applied for the necessary permits to go to one of the unknown areas in order to prospect and try to find mineral deposits (…)

Every morning, shortly after dawn, we began our march, hacking our way through the densest jungle I have ever encountered, painstakingly ascending steep muddy slopes to top a mountain range and then zigzagging through the soggy vegetation of the opposite slope until reaching a meandering stream, wade through it, and start over again, over and over, endlessly. We would stop every afternoon at about four o’clock, we would plant the camp and we would spread some large tarps to protect ourselves minimally from the torrential downpours that punctually fell on the jungle at five o’clock. After three and a half weeks of such arduous progress, one of the porters observed some traces of human footprints in the vegetation, at the very edge of the piece of land that we had cleared. Someone had approached our camp the night before, and had been watching us. We follow the trail of our visitor. Night after night, after setting up the tents, we distributed gifts around our camping spot: balls of salt, knives, and little packages filled with glass beads. We put one of the porters on guard: he sat on a tree stump and issued appeals every five minutes, indicating to the inhabitants of the jungle that we were coming in peace and that we were bringing presents. However, it was highly unlikely that the people we were following, whoever they were, understood a word of what he was saying, since in New Guinea more than a thousand languages ​​are spoken, and for those who understand one of them the others they are unintelligible. Even the small groups had their own distinct language. We repeat the calls night after night. And every morning, without exception, the gifts we left appeared intact (…) Four weeks after the start of the expedition, we began to approach an area that had already been mapped. Everything seemed to indicate that the adventure and the film were not going to be able to culminate in a satisfactory way. Then one morning I got up after spending the night under the tarp and saw a small group of small men standing a couple of meters from where I was. None of them were taller than five feet. They were naked, save for a wide belt of bark into which a handful of leaves had been tucked, both in front and behind. Several had pierced their nostrils and inserted small white pieces into the holes — I later discovered that they were bat’s teeth— (…) The men of the jungle stared at us, wide-eyed, as if they never saw each other. They would have crossed paths with any guy who looked the same as us. I’m sure I was looking at them with an identical expression: I had never seen anyone like him either.

To my surprise, I found that it was not difficult to communicate with them. I tried to indicate by gestures that we were short of food. They pointed their fingers to their mouths, nodded, and untied the ends of their knapsacks to show us that they had harvested roots — probably taro tubers. I pointed to the blocks of salt that we had brought. They are used as currency throughout New Guinea. They shook their heads again: we had just started a business relationship. After Laurie [Bragge, el funcionario líder de la expedición] He asked them what name they gave to the nearest rivers (…) How many did they know? They began to count them, first touching their fingers, one by one, and then tapping each other in different places: on the forearm and elbow, then continuing up the arm and ending on the side of the neck. In reality, Laurie had no particular interest in the names of the rivers or their number. What he wanted to know were the gestures they used to count and indicate the figures. He knew the calculating gestures of other groups in the region, and by comparing them with those used by these short men, he might be able to find out what barter contacts they might have established. After about ten minutes, the men began to wave their arms and rapidly move their eyes in their sockets to let us know that they were about to leave. We greeted them back and tried to invite them to come back the next morning with more food. Then they left.

The little men reappeared with the new day (…) We asked them if it was okay for us to go to see their village and that they even introduce us to their wives and children. After some confusion — perhaps reluctance — they nodded and led us deep into the jungle. We followed them a few meters away. The going was very difficult. The vegetation was extremely dense. After circling the trunk of a gigantic tree, we lost sight of them; on the other side there was no sign of them. They had vanished. We called them, but got no response. Had we just been ambushed? We had no idea. After calling for several minutes, we turned around and headed back to camp. He had just glimpsed the way of life that was one day common to all human beings. Small groups capable of finding everything they needed in the natural world that surrounded them. The resources they depended on renewed themselves. They generated very little, if not none, waste. They led a sustainable existence, in balance with their environment, with practices that could continue indefinitely, without a time limit.

David Attenborough is a science popularizer and presenter for the BBC. He has published, among other books, ‘Adventures of a young naturalist’ (Ediciones del Viento). This excerpt belongs to ‘A life on our planet. My testimony and a vision for the future ‘(Criticism), which is published this May 19.