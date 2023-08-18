The Sun: David and Victoria Beckham quarreled with neighbors over the path to the greenhouse

David and Victoria Beckham were about to renovate their suburban area in Oxfordshire in the south of England and angered the neighbors. The owners of neighboring houses were not satisfied with the couple’s intention to lay a separate path to the greenhouse, writes The Sun.

The Board of Owners previously issued permission to the Beckhams to develop a vegetable garden and a greenhouse next to the house. However, a separate application for a new road caused the anger of local residents. “Why are the applicants demanding a temporary facility to access a public footpath for two years?” — wrote one of the Beckham neighbors.

Representatives of the star couple also turned to the authorities with a request to make three separate offices and a bathroom in the barn. It is clarified that it will be possible to climb a separate wooden staircase to the working premises. Now the barn is used for its intended purpose – it stores garden tools.

