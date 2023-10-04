The couple broke their silence on the scandal that engulfed David Beckham in 2004

David and Victoria Beckham they are among the longest-lived and close-knit couples in the world of entertainment, but in the 24 years of marriage that the couple celebrated a few weeks ago it hasn’t always been all rosy. Those who follow gossip will perhaps remember when, in April 2004, the footballer’s former personal assistant revealed to the British press that he had a brief relationship with Beckham.

The crisis in 2004 between David and Victoria Beckham — Almost 20 years have passed since that scandal which was never really clarified. David Beckham had recently joined Real Madrid after a decade with Manchester United and his wife Victoria remained in London with her two children, Brooklyn and Romeo. Rebecca Loos' revelations put the marriage between David and Victoria Beckham to the test and today, so many years later, the couple has decided to publicly address that period in the docuseries Beckham available starting today on Netflix.

The words of David Beckham — It was the former footballer himself who broke the ice, preferring not to go into detail: “Yes, there were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. For the first time Victoria and I found ourselves under pressure in our marriage”. His wife Victoria echoed this: “It was the hardest time ever because it felt like the world was against us. If I’m being totally honest, we were against each other.”

At that point the 48-year-old, again without going into the merits of the scandal, also became serious: “I don’t know how we managed to overcome it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me, seeing her hurt was really difficult, but we are fighters and at that time we had to fight for ourselves and our family.”

Victoria Beckham and resentment towards her husband — He in Madrid, she in London. The distance undoubtedly did not help to mend the relationship immediately, but the solution came thanks to the Victoria's transfer to Madrid: "As soon as I could, I enrolled the kids in school and we moved in full time." Then the revelation of the former Spice Girl: "If I'm honest, I felt some resentment towards David. That was the unhappiest period of my life, but not because I felt unheard. I had decided to keep the pain inside and focus on what I needed to do David at that time."

The happy ending — David Beckham, in reliving that period of great difficulty, came to speak of physical pain: “Every time we woke up we felt like we were drowning. There were days when I felt physically sick every time I opened my eyes. ‘How am I going to go to work today? How am I going to go to training as if nothing had happened?'” . Over time, however, the marriage survived and the Beckham family expanded: in 2005 he was born Cruz and in 2011 it was the turn of Harper.