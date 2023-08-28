Holidays aboard the yacht for the almost complete Beckham family between sunsets, music and dives in the water

Editorial board

Together for 26 years and still in love like the first day: David and Victoria Beckhamone of the most solid couples in the world of entertainment and sport, loved by the British public and not only almost on a par with the royal family, are enjoying these days a boat holiday together with their children and, inspired by a magical sunset in Croatiawanted to share a few shots with their followers and underline the importance of time spent with the family.

The Beckhams’ YACHT vacation — After stopping along the Amalfi Coast, David and Victoria Beckham’s yacht moved off the wonderful Croatian coast and to trigger the romantic selfie with kiss it was the suggestive sunset near the island of Lopud, a few miles from Dubrovnik. The former Spice Girl, now a successful stylist, shared a roundup of photos to underline that “Family time is everything” and wish her followers a good weekend. See also F1 | Ferrari: the Miami flop is shared between technicians and drivers

On vacation with the children — In addition to the tender couple shot, Victoria Beckham shared some moments of the holiday aboard the yacht together with two of the four children: Cruz David born in 2005 and baby Harper Seven born in 2011. The couple’s third child, an aspiring musician, has delighted the family by rounding up Here Comes the Sun of the Beatles with his guitar, deserving an ad hoc post on Instagram also on his father David’s account.

The great absentees for this whole family holiday are the eldest Brooklyn Joseph24, got married last year with the young heiress and aspiring actress Nicholas Anne Peltzdaughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, and second son Romeo Jamesborn in 2002.

A 26-year love story — David and Victoria Beckham have been together since 1997, when she, born Victoria Adams, was still part of the Spice Girls and was at the peak of her career. The marriage proposal arrived on January 24, 1998, and the couple tied the knot the following year, in July 1999 in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland, when their first child, Brooklyn, was already born. for four months. See also Players who have won the 'triple crown' in football