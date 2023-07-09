There Beckham family recently celebrated the birthday of Harper Seven , their youngest daughter, who turns 12 tomorrow 10 July. However, the event was anticipated and organized in the Prada Caffè in London. All family members attended, including the father David and brothers Romeo and Cruz . The birthday present? A very expensive handbag .

The party was held at Prada coffee of Harrod’s in London, with a large cake covered in white chocolate and candles, on which the words “Happy birthday Harper” stand out. The 12-year-old, already as tall as Victoria, wears a custom made silk dress of the mother’s old fashion label, combined with eye-catching white sneakers with purple laces; plus a little sequined purse that’s a bit Spice Girl.

the handbag

—

To mark the occasion, Harper received a very special gift from her parents: a handbag for over 1,100 euros. The Beckham family had moments of great happiness and sharing during the party, celebrating the birthday of their beloved daughter. The photos were then published on the mother’s Instagram profile. Victoria and David Beckham recently celebrated theirs 24th wedding anniversary, proving once again that their relationship is solid and lasting. A family that always stands out for beauty, elegance and luxurious lifestylebut also for the union and affection that shines through in moments like these.