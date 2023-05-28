The well-known story of David and Goliat, collected in the Bible, means the victory of the small against the great. It is the invitation to believe in ourselves, to keep in mind that there will always be possibilities to emerge triumphant. The thesis of the story is that the helpless, the helpless, the little ones, will stop being victims when they are able to bring their personal resources to the fore. David would undoubtedly have been defeated in hand-to-hand combat against the giant Goliath, but he kept his distance and used his best resource: his sling, a long-range weapon that David wielded masterfully.

Goliath, bully that he was, challenged David to come closer, but David knew that his forte was keeping his distance and he did.

David won by placing his virtues above those of his adversary.

That is a life lesson and it could be the history of Mexico, here we have many unequal battles, the only thing missing is that the Mexican Davids dare to face the Goliaths.

The Goliath of corruptionthe Goliath of simulation, the Goliath of impunity, the Goliath of lies, ignorance, poverty, and the Goliath more Goliath of all, the Goliath of indifference and apathy, they are all our enemies to defeat And without a doubt, we will do it, when we are truly determined to do so, when we place all our resources of unity and joint determination on top of it.

We can defeat all those Goliaths if we use our resources, intelligence, strategy, determination and, it is insisted, unity.

Brute force and absolute power will never triumph over other higher level resources.

If David had been haughty and overestimated his resources, perhaps the story would be different because he would undoubtedly have lost fighting Goliath on his ground.

Mexico could look like David against giants like the United States or China, but Mexico has resources that those nations do not have. The problem is that pride blinds us and we get involved in a conflict on their land.

David intelligently measured the resources he had as well as his weaknesses and fought based on his abilities.

Mexico has many resources and I am not referring only to the natural resourcesbut to their peopleto their ingenuity, their industriousness, their solidarity and when required, their unity.

We may be David but there is no invincible Goliath. Alejandro Jodorowsky said “there is no small enemy” and we can affirm that there is not one so powerful that it is invincible.

For a dignified and united Mexico let’s make a pact to defeat all the Goliaths that hinder our path to well-being and progress.

Thank you.