Espanyol’s squad has two left and right backs, up to five midfielders, two midfielders, four forwards and four wingers. All the positions are doubled with players, in addition, of different profiles, although there is one in which a position dances. It is the central demarcation, covered by Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero and Lluís López.

The sports management considers that there are footballers who can occupy that role in case of need. The first of them, and the most contrasted, is David Lopez, who until the arrival of Vicente Moreno had acted more as a center-back than a midfielder with all his coaches. Formed ahead of the defense, when he returned to Espanyol in the 2016-17 campaign, Quique Sánchez Flores he placed it out of necessity as central. His good performance made him a fixture.

The captain accumulates more than 150 games in that position at a good level, while players like Keidi Bare or Pol Lozano can occupy their demarcation in midfield with guarantees although with the football differences that exist as they are players with other virtues. If David does not find accommodation in the rear, the other option is Dídac Vilà, a footballer who already last year acted as a left central with Pablo Machín.

Despite his physical display on the side, Dídac dominates the passing game and stands out for his defensive capacity, so he could also act as a substitute for Leandro Cabrera if necessary. Both the Uruguayan and Calero are being the most effective pair in the championship, indisputable starters ahead of Lluís, who will have to wait for his opportunity when one of the two causes low.