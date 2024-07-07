David Alonso (CFMoto) achieved his sixth victory of the year after obtaining the triumph in the Moto3 German Grand Prix, which took place on the Sachsenring circuit and further consolidates his lead in the world championship.

Alonso led almost the entire race and on the last lap he closed the gap on his rivals to achieve a victory, which gives him the option of having a difference of 58 points over the second-placed Spaniard. Ivan Ortola (KTM), which came in third.

“The Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna) did not fail at the start from pole, nor did the Spaniard David Muñoz (KTM), who made a very good start to move from sixth to second position in the tight braking area at the end of the straight, with Alonso (CFMoto) in third position,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “After that first lap of the race, Race Direction issued a warning that all the penalized drivers could begin to serve their penalties. Up to thirteen drivers were penalized with ‘long laps’ and four of them had to start from the garage: the Italians Filippo Farioli and Matteo Bertelle, the British Josh Whatley and the Spaniard Joel Esteban”.

The media spoke well of Alonso, who said that in “the second lap the first relevant fact of the race occurred, because Collin Veijerwho was eager to achieve victory, tried to push hard to break the group, but made a mistake at turn eleven, which the drivers reach after 29 seconds supporting themselves on the left side, and the Dutchman fell to the ground,” EFE reported.

When the Japanese jumped Taiyo Furusato, who came up against strong opposition from David Alonso, who never gave up the lead to anyone, even though behind him was the winner of Assen, Iván Ortolá (KTM), who was looking for a point to overtake.

“Alonso, who remained firm in the lead and three laps from the end had gained some more space with respect to his rivals, except for Rueda and Ortolá, although two laps from the end, in turn oneJose Antonio Rueda “He came in with the rear wheel of his bike blocked and both of them hit the air barriers in the area, but the rider was not hurt. That’s how the last lap ended, with David Alonso in the lead, followed by Taiyo Furusato, who had a bit of a scare, and Iván Ortolá, who started from twelfth position to finish third,” the agency concluded.