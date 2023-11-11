The Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda) achieved his sixth “pole position” of the season in a clear and forceful way, by establishing a new absolute record in the official classification for the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit, in which Colombian David Alonso suffered a heavy fall, initially without consequences.

Masiá beat his closest pursuer, the Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna), by more than nine tenths of a second, with a time of 2:10.846, which broke the previous record established by the also Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM), this same end. of the week, with 2:11.139.

Alonso (Gas Gas) did not want to leave anything to chance, who after studying the Malaysian circuit very well and knowing the line errors he could have made, went out to compete in the first classification with the intention of getting the pass.

In his first attempt, Alonso lapped in 2:12.915, which placed him as the leader, although moments later he was overtaken by his compatriot José Antonio Rueda (KTM) and the Indonesian Mario Aji (Honda) and the Japanese Taiyo Furusato (Honda).

The first classification had only just begun and the tension could be clearly reflected in the classification, with constant changes in the leading positions until the Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna) took the lead to mark the references to his rivals with two fast laps, the second of them, 2:12.350, the fastest of the session.

When Alonso tried to shoot to improve his seventh position, His Gas Gas threw him into the air at the exit of turn three, which caused him to hit hard and left him lying in the middle of the track, although with the training time already over.

When Alonso tried to shoot to improve his seventh position, His Gas Gas threw him into the air at the exit of turn three, which caused him to hit hard and left him lying in the middle of the track, although with the training time already over.

Alonso will have to start from twenty-first position, with David Salvador (KTM), two places behind, and Collin Veijer, and the Spaniards José Antonio Rueda, Xavier Artigas (CFMoto) and Vicente Pérez (KTM) moved to second place.

And it was Veijer, precisely, the first leader of the second classification, lapping in 2:11.752, followed by the Spanish Iván Ortolá (KTM) and the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna), although all of them were surpassed on the third lap by Jaume Masiá, by establishing a new absolute record for the category by running in 2:10.846, beating the new mark that the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM) had achieved in the morning, by running in 2:11.139.

Holgado was not too lucky because when he was fighting to improve his initial time, 2:14.786, which kept him seventeenth, he crashed in turn seven, although he was able to return to the track to conclude the round, which Masiá dominated until the end of the same, with almost a second advantage over the Dutchman.

Holgado could not improve much and after being one of the fastest in free practice, he had to settle for fifteenth position, with Masiá, Veijer and Matteo Bertelle on the front line. Behind them finished Iván Ortolá, Ayumu Sasaki and José Antonio Rueda, with the Australian Joel Kelso (CFMoto), David Muñoz (KTM) and the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM), in third.

The fourth line of the starting lineup was for the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), the Italian Romano Fenati (Honda) and the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka (Gas Gas), with Xavier Artigas (CFMoto), thirteenth, Vicente Pérez (KTM), seventeenth, and after him, Adrián Fernández (Honda).

