The Colombian David Alonso set off the alarms this Friday in the free practice sessions of the Indonesian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old driver suffered a spectacular accident that affected his performance at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Alonsoleader of the Moto3 World Championship, with 271 points, was once again that electric rider on the track, but a bad movement took its toll with 15 minutes left in the session and sent him directly to the ground.

David Alonso Photo:EFE Share

Scare on the track for Alonso

David Alonso He took turn four of the circuit very leaning to his left, the motorcycle made him strange and he lost control of it, which catapulted him into a spectacular fall, as it generated a lot of concern among his team.

After the accident, he ended up on the side of the track, next to his motorcycle, which also dragged for several meters. Alonso He showed clear signs of pain, as he took his time to stand up.

The corridor of Aspar Team He got on his motorcycle and went to the team garage, where he received medical assistance to rule out any injury and then went to the circuit clinic, finishing his training session. The specialists gave him the go-ahead to return to the track.

When he went out for the first free practice he seemed more cautious and was not as aggressive on the asphalt. The physical discomfort from the fall took its toll on him and his performance was reduced, as he did not want to take risks after the scare.

With great caution, David Alonso He finished in 15th place in free practice at the Indonesian GP, ​​he was almost not on the track, as he spent much of the time in the garage, and decided to be more cautious for the classification that will be held this Saturday.

“I had a hard fall because the front motorcycle closed and, almost at the same time, I also lost the rear one. It has been a hard blow that I did not expect. My side hurt a little, but it didn’t bother me on the bike. My shoulder did hurt, especially during hard braking. The good thing is that, as I warmed up, lap by lap, I have been improving,” said the Colombian.

“We took the second training session easy, we waited a long time in the box and we came out at the end with new rubber. Tomorrow (Saturday) we will try to do a normal training session, with many laps on the track, which is what we were missing today. When I made the last attempt, behind some drivers, I realized that we still have several things to improve. Furthermore, we are not used to these conditions, there is a lot of humidity and we have to adapt little by little,” added the 18-year-old runner.

Regarding the race, David Alonso indicated that they must improve the pace and make some adjustments to find the appropriate speed for this Saturday. “We will try to do a normal training session, with many laps on the track, which is what we lacked today. When I made the last attempt, behind some drivers, I realized that we still have several things to improve. Furthermore, “We are not used to these conditions, there is a lot of humidity and we have to adapt little by little.”

