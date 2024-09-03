The Colombian jewel David Alonso He begins to see his dream of running closer MotoGP and become world champion in the highest category of motorcycling. He is going step by step towards that goal and this Tuesday he received tremendous support from his team. CFMoto India Aspar Team.

Through their social networks, the team confirmed the 18-year-old Colombian for the 2025 Moto2 season, Alonso will take a big leap in his professional career to compete in the penultimate step of motorcycling, before MotoGP.

“I’m getting on… This is already running, wish me luck,” says David Alonso in the official video of his presentation with the Moto2 motorcycle, a category in which he will race with his already well-known number 80.

First dream come true for Alonso

“I think it is the perfect time to move up a category. This year we are showing our strength in Moto3 and now, with this confirmation, the goal will be to move up to the intermediate category with the championship title. It is an honour to be able to take this step with the CFMOTO Aspar Team, it is more than a team for me, it is my second family. They trusted me at the end of 2017, in the Spanish Championship, when I was eleven years old, and together we have achieved everything. I want to continue growing with them and adding more successes,” said the Colombian rider born in Spain.

Before the start of the 2024 Moto3 season, David Alonso told ELTIEMPO that his desire was to go step by step towards the goal of becoming world champion, after so many sacrifices he is taking a very important leap.

“I want to fight for my dream, which is to be world champion.” Moto GP… It is a very difficult path because everything has to be prepared, but that is the objective, for which I work and fight,” he said at the time.

Jorge Martinez Aspar, Colombian team boss, praised the rider who has dominated Moto3 this year with seven wins in twelve races, and who is the leader of the World in the category with 75 points, the highest of the season in the motorcycling categories.

“David is the greatest exponent of the work we have been doing with the youth team in recent years and it is a joy to be able to say that next year he will be one of our drivers. Moto2“He has grown with us and has reached a very high level in Moto3. We hope to finish the year with the title and that he can make the step up to Moto2 as world champion,” he said.

It is not yet known who will be David Alonso’s Moto2 teammate next year. The Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the Spaniard Daniel Holgado, the Colombian’s current rival in Moto3, would join the team.

