Although he was born in Madrid, where he has always lived, David Alonso has Colombian blood on his mother’s side and dual nationality. This meant that when he began to take motorcycles seriously, he decided to run under the flag of the South American country, although he always shows off that he is Hispanic-Colombian. In any case, for the statistics and at 17 years old, the young rider from the structure of Jorge Martínez Aspar gave Colombia its first victory in the motorcycle world championship.

And it was not just any victory. Before starting the Moto3 race, Alonso lined up in the last position on the grid. And it is that on Saturday during timed practice, he had gone to the ground at the start and had not managed to do a single lap. So, his first victory came after signing a dream comeback from the back of the grid. A way to win only for chosen ones.

He benefited from a slow run in the small category. Although it had not rained in the morning, the circuit still had some patches of water when the race began, and especially the cold and the wind made it very difficult to stay on the bike. Let them tell Jaume Masià, the already favorite poleman, who crashed on the third lap when he was leading the race. Despite the fact that he rejoined it and tried to add some points, he finally finished 18th and with his score at zero.

With the fastest driver of the weekend out of the game, the race was left without a clear reference and a crowded front group that in the last turns seemed like a jungle. In this scenario, the one who fared best was the rookie Alonso, who made his winning overtake on the last lap and was able to savor his victory at the end. “In the last two corners I already knew that he was going to win and the feeling was incredible.”

He was accompanied on the podium by Ayumu Sasaki and Dani Holgado, who was returning to the podium after his crash in Assen before the holidays. “After the last race and a month of hiatus in which you are thinking all the time about that mistake, this podium tastes like victory.” The driver from Alicante leaves Silverstone with his lead reinforced, since he has a 22-point advantage over Sasaki, now second, and 32 over Masià.