David Alonso achieved the first victory for Colombia in the entire history of the motorcycle world championshipby winning the Moto 3 British Grand Prix yesterday, the third category of the World Championship, at the Silverstone circuit, in a heart-stopping final lap.

Alonso, who, although he was born in Spain, runs with a Colombian license due to his mother’s nationality, started in the last position of the race, 28th place, and ended up winning the day.

(He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to make history in a Motorcycle World Championship).

David Alonso and a comeback for history

From left to right, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Colombian David Alonso and the Spanish Daniel Holgado.

The amazing comeback of the young 17-year-old driver began from the first lap. Just one turn, the Colombian was already in 13th place. By the third lap, David Alonso was already in contention for the lead in the race along with the leader of the Moto 3 World Championship, the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM), the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) and the entire main group, made up of up to eleven riders in the same second.

The fight in the leading group, which on the sixth lap was already led by David Alonso to the detriment of Sasaki, led to other riders joining him from behind.

Alonso tried to consolidate his lead with a change of pace that the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) caught on on the seventh lap, but without surprising the rest of the main group, which immediately reacted to stay completely united.

The last two laps were heart-stopping, with all the riders closing the gap to the millimeter to the rival and with numerous fairing touches in almost every corner.

On the last lap Daniel Holgado entered as the leader, followed by David Alonso, Deniz Öncü and the Spanish Iván Ortolá (MTA) in the leading positions.

The overtaking was totally frenetic, without giving up space to the rival, but David Alonso, who started like a kamikaze, got the first win for a Colombian driver in the last cornersafter a masterful overtaking of the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, who was second.

(Also: Luz Mery Tristán, ‘our light’: heartbreaking message from great friends of the skater).

“In qualifying it was wrong, but I got up and trusted myself and said ‘why not?’ Since I have the opportunity, I’m going to make it happen, and when I was in the last few corners I thought: ‘ In the end, it’s going to be true that I’m going to do it’”Alonso said, after his triumph.

“I was racing to have a good race and do my best. He was very focused, and when I saw the blackboard the first time there were five laps left, but since I saw that I had a chance, I thought of a strategy to win”, the pilot narrated.

With this result, Alonso is sixth in the World Cup and the best of the rookies. His next race will be the Austrian GP, ​​on August 20, in Spielberg.

Alonso, the pilot of the first times

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE