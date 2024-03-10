The Colombian David Alonso (CFMoto) has achieved the fifth victory of his racing career by defeating the solid leader of the championship on the last lap, in the last corner. Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix on the Lusail circuit until that moment, the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM).

Alonso waited for the right moment to surprise his rivals and, from sixth position at the beginning of the last lap, he went on to win the race, defeating Daniel Holgado for just 41 thousandths of a second, like the Japanese Taiyo Furusato (Honda), which for a few moments also became the leader.

Already at the start the problems began for the Spaniardl David Muñoz (KTM), whose motorcycle stopped and was forced to enter the workshop street to start from there in last position, while when the traffic light went out the fastest was the author of the 'pole position', the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM).

With Holgado leading the way, a 'poker' of Spaniards was formed at the head of the race withn Iván Ortolá (KTM), José Antonio Rueda (KTM) and Adrián Fernández (Honda) behind him.

Thus concluded the initial lap, with the Italian Riccardo Rossi (KTM) and the Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (CFMoto) behind them, but the test had only just begun and it was not long before new incidents occurred, The second was the fall of the Spaniards José Antonio Rueda, who lost his rear wheel in turn one and, unable to avoid the fall, overtook Iván Ortolá, who was able to return to the race in the last position.

Holgado was still the leader in that third lap, but close in his wake were David Alonso and Adrián Fernández, with the Australian Joel Kelso (KTM) behind them in a group that at that time consisted of barely eleven riders and which also included the Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna), Riccardo Rossi, the Italian Stefano Nepa, the Japanese Taiyo Furusato (Honda) – who had started eighteenth -, Ryusei Yamanaka (KTM) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Husqvarna), and the Spanish Vicente Pérez (KTM).

The driver David Alonso, born in Spain, but who races for Colombia. Photo:Red Bull Content Pool / Jorge Guerrero. AFP Agency. Share

In the much larger chasing group, debutant Ángel Piqueras (Honda), champion of the 'Red Bull Rokies Cup' At 17 years old, he was responsible for trying to maintain differences.

At the halfway point of the race, the eighth of the sixteen laps that the Moto3 test was scheduled for, the situation had barely changed, as Daniel Holgado continued to be the leader of the leading group, despite Furusato's attempts to be the leader. , but found the Spanish's quick response.

Holgado wanted to control the situation at all times, although Taiyo Furusato often stood parallel to him to try to take away his position, without success, while behind them David Alonso repeated his strategy from last year of remaining crouched. but without 'losing sight' of the leading drivers.

Furusato made a mistake in turn ten of the eleventh lap that caused him to lose several positions in favor of David Alonso, Adrián Fernández and Riccardo Rossi, although without losing contact with the main group.

Little by little David Alonso was looking for his positionuntil he placed himself behind the slipstream of Daniel Holgado on the twelfth lap, while Adrián Fernández tried to stop Taiyo Furusato's new attacks.

Three laps from the end, Furusato managed to overtake both Adrián Fernández and David Alonso to take second, close in the wake of Daniel Holgado, who in the hasty braking at the end of the straight at the beginning of the fifteenth lap saw how on the inside Both Alonso and Furusato surpassed him, but the Spaniard regained first place just a few meters later.

The Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka He was the first casualty of the main group, suffering a fall when he was at the tail of the group and David Alonso, making a slight error on the line, lost several positions to enter sixth to do the last lap, in which Adrián Fernández left on the ground in the fifth turn and Vicente Perez He couldn't help it, leaving both of them out of the race.

Alonso began his attack for victory shortly after and, close to Holgado, he waited patiently to reach the last corner of the track, in which he managed to place himself on the inside of it, gaining position from the KTM rider to achieve his first victory of the season. the season by just 41 thousandths of a second.

With Alonso at the top of the podium, he was accompanied by Daniel Holgado and Taiyo Furusato on the rest of the steps, with Riccardo Rossi, Collin Veijer, Stefano Nepa, Tatsuki Suzuki, Joel Kelso and Iván Ortolá – who staged a spectacular comeback after his fall at the beginning of the race – behind them.

The debutant Joel Esteban, David Alonso's partner in the CFMoto team, He finished in eleventh position, ahead of Ángel Piqueras and David Muñoz, who started from the workshop street, sixteenth.

