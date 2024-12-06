Almost a year after tearing his cruciate ligament, David Alaba, 32, has returned to team training with Spanish football champions Real Madrid. According to coach Carlo Ancelotti, the ex-Bayern professional could make his comeback in January. In mid-December 2023, the Austrian suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee in the league game against FC Villarreal. Vinicius Junior also started training again on Friday, earlier than expected. According to Ancelotti, the Brazilian will be able to play in the away game in the Champions League against Atalanta Bergamo on Tuesday. The weekend before last, the 24-year-old injured his left thigh.