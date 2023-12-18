David Alaba suffered a serious injury in his club Real Madrid's home match against Villarreal on Saturday. The Austrian defender limped off the field in the 35th minute and appears to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament. He needs surgery and will be out of action for months.
Sports editorial
