David Aganzo He will continue as president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) until 2029, a position he has held since November 2017 and which he renews as the sole candidate, with a board in which Diego Rivas will continue as general secretary and will have Iker Casillas and Álvaro Morata as vice presidents.

The AFE Electoral Commission definitively proclaimed Aganzo’s candidacy, with 19 members, once the deadline for submitting appeals had expired, the union confirmed.

The new Aganzo board will have Diego Rivas as general secretary, along with Iker Casillas and Álvaro Morata vice presidents, plus the members Alberto Noguera, Raquel Morcillo, José Antonio Camacho, Ruth Acedo, Unai Marino, Ander Herrera, Jesús de Miguel, Borja Díaz, Juan Carlos Martín, José Luis Morales, Patricia Gavira, Juan Manuel Marrero Monzón, Javier López, Borja Sánchez and Ana Velázquez.

Unlike four years ago, the AFE elections that have just concluded have been resolved in less than a month, since their call on the 3rd, and without opposition to the former soccer player’s project, which in his first seven years in office has surpassed two attempts at motions of censure that were not voted on in 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, former Athletic footballer Gaizka Toquero led an opposition project, promoted by those who had been part of the board of directors of Luis Rubiales, at that time contrary to Aganzo’s management, despite having been the one who promoted him to the presidency of the union when He left it to join the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Of a census of 11,908 footballers with the right to vote, on April 22, 2021, 3,079 votes were for the candidacy of David Aganzo and 1,808 for that of Gaizka Toquero.

David Aganzo Méndez (Madrid, 1981) trained in the Real Madrid youth academy and was a player for its first team and for clubs such as Espanyol, Valladolid, Levante, Racing, Alavés, Rayo Vallecano, Extremadura, Hércules, Lugo, Beitar Jerusalem and Aris Thessaloniki.

International in the lower categories, after his retirement in 2015 he joined the AFE board of directors chaired by Luis Rubiales as a member and relieved him in November 2017 to run for the presidency of the Football Federation, by agreement of the board. ratified days later in the Extraordinary Congress with 98.58% of the votes.

Months after his previous election, in November 2021, he became the second Spaniard after Gerardo González Movilla to become president of the international union FIFPRO, a position from which he resigned without completing his term in the spring of last year, to make way to a process of changes in its governance system.

“I prefer to lose a year of my mandate and ensure maximum transparency, so that the unions have the strength, rather than stay one more year with confrontations,” Aganzo told EFE then, firm in his decisions, just like in May 2022 when he left his office. position on the Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), of which he was a member since 2011, after unsuccessfully requesting on four occasions the opening of a disciplinary file for alleged irregularities against Luis Rubiales, It was revealed that he had allegedly commissioned a detective agency to follow him, a fact investigated judicially in the so-called Super Cup case.

During Aganzo’s presidency, Spanish women’s football staged its first strike in 2019 and the union played a relevant role in signing the first collective agreement for it, just before being classified as professional. It currently disagrees with the text signed by the other unions FUTPRO and Futbolistas ON with the F League.

The first collective agreement signed for the First RFEF; the opening of AFE Sessions for footballers without a team to women’s football; The parliamentary work for the elaboration of the athlete’s statute and the creation of the advisory committee of the Sapientia AFE union are part of the recent activities of the Aganzo team, who is vice president in the new board of directors of the RFEF after the election of Rafael Louzán as president last December 16th.