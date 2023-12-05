Fears about the possibility of a conflict between Venezuela and Guyana increased after the referendum held on Sunday (3), in which Venezuelans approved the issues raised by the Nicolás Maduro regime to annex the vast region of Essequibo territory. The region, which corresponds to around 70% of Guyana, is the target of a historical dispute between the two countries, which dates back to the 19th century.

The result of the referendum, which the opposition to Maduro says had low population participation, was received as a provocation by the Guyanese government, which had already expressed its opposition to Maduro’s popular consultation and reaffirmed its sovereignty over the area. disputed, which has natural riches such as oil, gold and diamonds.

Amid rising tension, the question arises: what would a war between Venezuela and Guyana look like? An analysis of the military capabilities of the two countries reveals a huge disparity in forces, which could put Guyana at a serious disadvantage.

Analysts consulted by People’s Gazette point out that in a conflict scenario, Venezuela comes out ahead, since its military force is larger and in some ways better equipped than that of Guyana. Venezuelans currently have around 123,000 active military personnel and 220,000 reservists, distributed among the Army, Navy, Air Force and National Guard.

According to data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, published on the website Power360of the 123,000 active Venezuelan military personnel, 63,000 are from the Army, 25,550 from the Navy, 11,550 from the Air Force and 23,000 are part of the National Guard.

Maduro’s country also has an arsenal of slightly more modern weapons, which includes combat planes, warships, 173 tanks, 81 armored vehicles and more anti-aircraft defense systems.

Furthermore, Venezuela has the support of countries such as Iran and Russia, which may have provided military material in recent years so that the South American country could reinforce and update its military capacity, especially in the naval area, despite the economic crisis. that you face.

Guyana, in turn, has a much smaller and more limited defense force, with around 3,400 soldiers – three thousand in the Army, 200 in the Navy and 200 in the Air Force – who are supported by small patrol boats and some aircraft. light. Most of its military equipment is made up of not-so-modern weapons, reconnaissance and transport vehicles, and some older tanks.

Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho, master in Geopolitics from the National Defense University of Beijing and in Military Sciences from the Army Command and General Staff College, said that “Venezuela has military forces that are incomparably better equipped than Guyana” at the moment, and that the country led by the Maduro regime has “structured armed forces” and “superior training”.

Gomes Filho recalled that the Guyanese currently have “only six Cascavel armored vehicles, which were manufactured in the 1980s by the extinct Brazilian company Engesa and a few artillery pieces, also very old”.

According to Alessandro Visacro, a security and defense analyst, Venezuela may have made “some modernization effort” in recent years with the acquisition of military material that may have come from Russia and Iran. However, he highlights that the economic crisis that ravages the country could affect its ability to sustain a war effort against Guyana for a long time, especially if there is interference from external actors.

Both analysts point out that the Essequibo terrain along the border between the two countries could also play a key role in an eventual conflict, as it is made up of tropical forests, mountains and rivers, which form a challenging environment for any military operation. . This could indicate that Venezuela’s military superiority does not mean that an eventual war against Guyana could be easy or quick.

Dense vegetation and unpredictable weather can hamper visibility, navigation and recognition, as well as limit the use of heavy weapons and air support. The terrain also poses logistical challenges, such as troop supply and communication.

According to Gomes Filho, Venezuela would have to carry out an “amphibious operation”, that is, disembark troops from the sea due to the difficulties imposed by the predominantly jungle border with Guyana.

“A possible Venezuelan military action would most likely be planned by projecting power from the sea onto the land, in which Venezuela would land troops at some point on the Guyanese coast,” he said.

Gomes Filho also stated that the terrain on the border between the two countries “prevents the movement of columns of armored vehicles and makes it very difficult to move troops on foot, as well as sending the necessary supplies to maintain troops in combat.”

Visacro said the physiography of the Essequibo region could be an obstacle to Venezuela’s large-scale military operations, which rely on pre-existing logistical infrastructure such as roads, airstrips and electrical power. He recalled that the best way to reach the disputed area is through Brazilian territory, which seems unlikely at this time given the Brazilian government’s position of not consenting to a Venezuelan invasion.

Visacro also said that a possible conflict between the two neighbors could develop through naval operations, as the main dispute is in the interest of the coasts of Essequibo, which is where oil can be explored. However, according to the analyst, Venezuela could face problems in naval operations if Guyana managed to count on US military support, for example.

According to the analyst, “militarily”, the conflict “is not such an easy challenge for Venezuela, although Guyana’s military capacity is practically nil”.

Defense strategy

To try to defend itself, Guyana could promote a “war of resistance” against the Venezuelans, “using guerrilla techniques”, said Gomes Filho. However, he pointed out that, militarily, the small South American country “does not have the conditions” to “resist a Venezuelan invasion” for a long time.

In turn, Visacro highlighted that the Guyanese, as they have very little “political, economic and military power”, should adopt at this time as the “only possible strategy” an alignment with external actors.

“The most important of them, without a doubt, is the United States, which does not want a conflict in the region,” said the analyst, noting that the US has been cautious and discreet in its approach to the Essequibo situation.

He also mentioned the possibility of a “war of resistance” on the part of Guyana, but highlighted that this action would depend on several factors, such as Guyana’s “physiographic, psychosocial, political and economic conditions” which are not yet very clear.

“The only option practically that Guyana has is to appeal to external support and rely on the US deterrent force capacity to prevent an escalation of the conflict,” Visacro said.