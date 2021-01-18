Argentine defender David Abraham (34 years old) said goodbye to the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory against Schalke 04 and the recognition of all his teammates. Now, he will return to the country to defend the colors of Chabás Hurricane, the club that saw him born, and will dedicate his last years of activity to being close to his family.

Abraham went to the Old Continent in 2007, when he went from Independiente to Spanish Gymnastics. He then played for teams like Basel and Getafe until 2013 when he made it to the German league. There he wore the Hoffenheim jersey in 50 games and later became an idol and captain of Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom he had been playing since 2015.

“In January 2013 I played my first game in Germany for Hoffenheim in Frankfurt. I remember watching the fans and the backdrop from the bench. It was amazing. The fans created an incredible atmosphere and supported their team throughout the entire season. That’s when I thought: ‘It would be great to play for Eintracht one day.’ Two and a half years later, the offer came in, “Abraham recalled in an interview with Kicker magazine.

Abraham’s last game in Frankfurt. Photo: Bundesliga

When he arrived at Hoffenheim, aged 26, the Chabás (Santa Fe) -born had already won the 2005 U-20 World Cup with Argentina, as well as three consecutive Swiss League titles and two, together with Lionel Messi and Sergio Kun Agüero. Swiss Cups in Basel.

But his best memory came from the 2017/18 German season, which ended with Frankfurt beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the German Cup final. The Argentine played the full 90 minutes, despite a broken ankle he suffered earlier in the year. Then, he commented excitedly: “This was the best of all time for me.”

In total, Abraham played 178 games with the Frankfurt jersey, with five goals, seven assists and also inheriting the captain’s belt from club legend Alexander Meier.

The team’s coach, Adi Hütter, dedicated a few words to him on his retirement: “I have rarely seen a player with such a strong mentality as David. It is also impressive that he still has that pace at his age. I have known him as a person. very empathetic, he has been an incredibly important player for the club. “

His commitment to Eintracht was so strong that he postponed his departure, as his plan was to leave in 2020: “Due to the pandemic, I have invested six more months to facilitate the transition,” Abraham explained. “It has been very difficult to be alone, especially without anyone from Argentina being able to visit me due to COVID-19. Knowing that I will return to my son’s side from January has been an additional motivating factor for me,” he added.

Anyway, David will continue to play. It will be in Huracán de Chabás of the Casildense League, the club that saw him born. And he does not rule out returning to Frankfurt: “I see it as a ‘see you later’ instead of a ‘goodbye’. I will always find time to return and visit them,” he closed.

