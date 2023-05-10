He is not getting better, but the young father and cancer patient David Woldendorp (32) who has finished treatment wants to enjoy his 1-year-old son for a while. A Belgian doctor is going to temporarily tame his debilitating illness, and that requires a lot of money. “Bonus time with that little one is worth a lot to him.”
Marcel Wijnstekers
