Genoa – «I’m about to sign for Sampdoria“. These are the words that Roberto D’Aversa he told some friends in the past few hours. The coach is spending a few days of vacation in Sardinia, at the Tanka Village in Villasimius. With his family and in the company of Antonio Conte’s. The two are very close, when D’Aversa was playing in De Canio’s Siena (2005/2006 season) Conte was his assistant coach and Daniele Faggiano was taking his first steps as a manager, in the shadow of Giorgio Perinetti. The friendship between them has been cemented over the years. Conte also acted as godfather for Sofia, D’Aversa’s third child. While Faggiano and D’Aversa shared their experience in Parma and could soon face a new one in Sampdoria.

” It’s all done with Parma», Are instead the words that Tullio Tinti, D’Aversa’s agent, reported to Massimo Ferrero last Friday. The owners of the Gialloblù company, the Krauses, eventually abandoned their extremist positions and agreed that to pay an early retirement incentive (which among other things has a subsidized taxation) to D’Aversa of about one million to resolve the year of the existing contract would have been a saving for the budget. Unlike what Cairo did with Giampaolo, offering about half a million. Obviously, the president of Toro has no problem in taking on the over 4 million gross of the contract of Giampaolo and staff until June 2022. He is in fact aware that if he does not leave now, Sampdoria or elsewhere, Giampaolo will never be a replacement technician. And it will pay for it until the end.

That D’Aversa was not Ferrero’s first choice is evident. He hadn’t even become one after the first two meetings two weeks ago. For example, the president has some technical doubts about the Abruzzo coach. Which he will probably face directly with him today in Rome, if the match does not skip. The first would concern the many goals scored by D’Aversa’s teams in the second half and in the Cesarini area. Another on the very bad championship final of Parma, nine defeats in the last 10, costing relegation. Another on Parma’s many injuries (starting with Liverani management) last season, more than two per game overall. It cannot be excluded that D’Aversa will also consider the possibility of changing some of his staff members. Or to give up on someone. Perhaps relying on the profiles already present in Sampdoria, such as Lorieri, Catalano, Grimaldi, Palombo and Spalla, to whom, however (such as the general secretary Ienca and the physiotherapists; there is a risk of administrative technical “paralysis”), the contract expires the day after tomorrow.

The loss of staff would in turn affect the economic aspect. Ferrero, thanks to the Krause incentive, will offer D’Aversa a biennial at just over 700,000 euros per season, which will make him the least expensive technician of his management. In Rome today, in the Ferrero temporary office in the Pantheon area, there will also be Osti, who must sign the renewal and then understand how the possible couple with Faggiano will work. A biennial was proposed to the Primavera coach Tufano.

The dispute continues of the fans towards Ferrero. Yesterday Federclubs issued a harsh statement, entitled “La Sampdoria in pledge, or the inadequacy of Ferrero”, “Out of Ferrero from Samp – it is also written – our pressure in this sense must go back to being that of the past, before the lockdown. We owe it to our clubs, who constantly ask us for it, we owe it to all the Sampdorians, we owe it to ourselves ».

